Home » AMD 7800X3D is 7% faster on average than Windows 11 on Linux | XFastest News
Technology

AMD 7800X3D is 7% faster on average than Windows 11 on Linux | XFastest News

by admin
AMD 7800X3D is 7% faster on average than Windows 11 on Linux | XFastest News

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D has become the king of the game as soon as it was launched. Phoronix’s evaluation found that the 7800X3D on Linux Ubuntu 23.04 is 7% faster than Windows 11 on average. Although it is not very large, compared with more mainstream Windows operating systems, Linux users will not suffer a performance loss.

Test items include a large number of applications, OpenJDK Java, image encoding, chess benchmark, LuxCore, video encoding, Intel oneAPI, ASTC encoding, blender, Indigo Renderer, Appleseed, V-Ray, Geekbench and Google Chrome browser benchmark.

Linux was strong in some projects, including a 50% performance advantage in DaCapo Benchmark 9.12-MR1, 21% in Blender 3.5, 22% in OSPRay and 32% in JPEG XL libjxl 0.7, while Windows 11 outperformed BMW27 in Blender 3.5 22% faster, 17.3% faster on Blender 3.5’s Barbershop benchmark, and 30% faster on the Selenium PSPDFKit WASM benchmark.

Phoronix did not explain why Linux is better than Windows 11. AMD is actively optimizing the CPU driver for Linux with the AMD P-State EPP driver to improve processor scheduling for Zen2, Zen3, and Zen4.

source

Further reading:

See also  "ROCKMAN X DiVE" launched a series of activities such as "Next DiVE Armor X" capsule, "Forever Partner" "RockMan X Dive"

You may also like

Top 10 tablet sales in Q1 in 2023,...

AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Professional Cards Announced

Google Pixel 7a may be priced US$50 more...

leak reveals launch functions

Escort4you explains the boom in requests around Christmas

A pop hit from the AI ​​canned causes...

Mi TV Master 86” Mini LED focuses on...

Trend Micro Security Products: Warning of a new...

Monster Hunter Now Released! Pokemon Go version Mangheng...

Bikemap: Bike startup seeks 10 million rating from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy