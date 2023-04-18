AMD 7800X3D is 7% faster on average than Windows 11 on Linux | XFastest News

AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D has become the king of the game as soon as it was launched. Phoronix’s evaluation found that the 7800X3D on Linux Ubuntu 23.04 is 7% faster than Windows 11 on average. Although it is not very large, compared with more mainstream Windows operating systems, Linux users will not suffer a performance loss.

Test items include a large number of applications, OpenJDK Java, image encoding, chess benchmark, LuxCore, video encoding, Intel oneAPI, ASTC encoding, blender, Indigo Renderer, Appleseed, V-Ray, Geekbench and Google Chrome browser benchmark.

Linux was strong in some projects, including a 50% performance advantage in DaCapo Benchmark 9.12-MR1, 21% in Blender 3.5, 22% in OSPRay and 32% in JPEG XL libjxl 0.7, while Windows 11 outperformed BMW27 in Blender 3.5 22% faster, 17.3% faster on Blender 3.5’s Barbershop benchmark, and 30% faster on the Selenium PSPDFKit WASM benchmark.

Phoronix did not explain why Linux is better than Windows 11. AMD is actively optimizing the CPU driver for Linux with the AMD P-State EPP driver to improve processor scheduling for Zen2, Zen3, and Zen4.

