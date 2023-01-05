Over the past week, users have reported serious issues with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX MBA Reference Design graphics card, causing it to overheat and hit a temperature wall and throttle down. While AMD’s initial response was that “everything is fine,” according to the latest official statement, AMD acknowledged the issue and asked affected users to contact the customer service team for after-sales service.

Over the past week some users have reported a serious issue with the reference Radeon RX 7900 XTX 'MBA' graphics card which is causing overheating and causing them to hit the temperature wall, which makes the reference card run at lower clock speeds.

After several days of investigation, while AMD is still determining the root cause of the throttling and overheating issues, it has provided a statement confirming that the issues may be related to thermal design, which is what hardware experts like Der8auer and Igor’s Lab have pointed out The problem.

AMD statement: “We are working hard to determine the root cause of the unexpected throttling that some people have experienced with AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards. Based on our observations to date, we believe this issue is related to the thermal solution, and only appears to be present in a limited number of graphics cards sold.”

“We are committed to resolving this issue for affected graphics cards. Customers experiencing this unexpected throttling should contact AMD Customer Service (https://www.amd.com/en/support/contact-call).”

AMD says the issue exists in certain batch numbers of Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards, but it looks like the actual number of cards affected may be higher. Still, it should be in the range of 1,000 estimated by Igor’s lab.

Igor spoke to some system builders/resellers who said that these issues have been present for weeks and affected not just one batch but several batches (4-6).

Here are some descriptions from Igors Labs: “This issue has been present for more than two weeks and has been communicated (internally) between AMD and resellers…how the issue will be communicated to end customers, no Final decision. …AMD’s announcement was supposed to be made on January 3, 2023 at 6pm CET, but it was delayed.”

“According to the assumption, the cause is the heat pipe… There are several batches affected. Currently, it is assumed that there are 4-6 batches and thousands of graphics cards. Only MBA cards are affected. (Quoted from Electronics mail) We had to return over 300 graphics cards from Asus MBA, Sapphire MBA, PowerColor MBA, XFX MBA to retailer/warehouse/wholesaler….”

“End customers must contact the supplier or AMD’s customer service directly. Resellers and stores must send affected graphics cards to wholesalers and warehouses. (quoted from email)”

There have also been reports that the problem started about 2-3 weeks after the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card was used, so if this is true, there may be more cases soon.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX MBA Reference Edition was one of the first designs to hit retail shelves, and many users bought them because they were the only ones available at MSRP. But now, those same graphics cards are affected by throttling and overheating issues, which could lead to a major recall.