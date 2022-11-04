Today, AMD released the RDNAA 3-based RX 7900 series graphics cards and announced further collaborations with game developers, including Ubisoft.

It is reported that AMD will conduct in-depth cooperation with Ubisoft to optimize the performance of the Snowdrop engine developed by its Massive studio in next-generation games.

According to the Snowdrop engine Demo displayed by AMD at the press conference, after cooperative optimization, the Snowdrop engine can enable global ray tracing, ray tracing shadows and other effects, and can run at more than 80 frames at 4K resolution while enabling the above effects.

For an engine like Snowdrop, which is already known for its picture quality, AMD’s cooperative optimization can further increase its picture limit, and at the same time ensure that it does not have too exaggerated performance requirements.

At present, the Snowdrop engine has been used in series such as “The Division” and “Crazy Rabbit Hope Star”, and subsequent games such as “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” will also be produced using this engine.

source