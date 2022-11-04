AMD released the first GPU designed with Chiplets, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards using the new RDNA 3 architecture will be officially launched on 12/13. The RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 and the RX 7900 XT is $899 .

The RDNA 3 architecture is designed with Chiplets. In the center of the chip is the 5nm process Graphics Compute Die (GCD) and the surrounding 6 Memory Cache Dies (MCD).

Let RDNA 3 achieve 61 TFLOPS of computing performance, 5.3TB/s of chip internal transmission performance, and 24GB of GDDR6 memory and 5.8 billion transistors.

Memory Cache Die (MCD) includes 64-bit Mem Controller and 2nd Gen Infinity Cache, and the total memory bandwidth can reach 5.3TB/s, which is 2.7x higher than the RDNA 2 architecture bandwidth.

Of course, the Graphics Compute Die (GCD) of RDNA 3 has also been fully upgraded, including the Unified RDNA 3 Compute Units computing unit, the new Display Engine display engine, and the new Dual Media Engine.

There are Dual issue SIMD units in the core, which can have twice the instruction sending rate and flexibly handle FP, Int, AI and other operations.

This generation has finally added AI Accelerators. Each CU has 2 AI acceleration units, which can bring 2.7x times the AI ​​performance improvement.

The 2nd generation RT Accelerator ray tracing acceleration unit can improve the ray tracing performance by 50% per CU, with newly designed instructions and Ray Box Sorting and Traversal. However, the upgrade of the detailed architecture remains to be announced by AMD.

AMD also provides new graphics cards that will support DisplayPort 2.1, and the display bandwidth can reach 54 Gbps, lighting up the ultra-high specifications of 8K165 and 4K480. But supported screens won’t be until 2023.

This generation uses Dual Media Engine, which not only supports the original AVC / HEVC codec, but also adds AVI encoding and decoding functions to support 8K60, as well as AI-accelerated audio and video encoding functions.

In addition, RDNA 3 will use Decoupled Clocks, allowing the GPU’s Shader to run at 2.3GHz and the Front-End at 2.5GHz, resulting in a 25% power saving and a 15% clock boost.

In the end, the raw computing performance of RAND 3 can reach 61 TFLOPS, which is only 23 TFLOPS compared to the previous generation RDNA 2. It can be seen that the performance of this generation has also been significantly improved.

In terms of performance, the RX 7900 XTX can have a 1.7x 4K performance upgrade compared to the previous generation RX 6950 XT.

The RX 7900 XTX will have 96 CU computing units, 2.3GHz clock, 24GB 384-bit GDDR6 memory, and 355W TBP graphics power consumption.

The RX 7900 XT has 84 CU computing units, 2GHz clock, 20GB 320-bit GDDR6 memory, and 300W TBP graphics card power consumption.

In addition, AMD mentioned that the new generation RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT both use PCIe 8-pin power supply, and there is no need to replace a larger case for the graphics card upgrade, the graphics card size is still maintained at 2.5 Slot width and length 287mm.

AMD also mentioned that the RX 7900 XTX can play 8K games through FSR, such as Death Stranding Director’s Edition 148 FPS, Hitman 190 FPS, and UNCHARTED: Thief Legend Collection 73 FPS, Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age 96 FPS.

In addition, the 4K ray tracing performance has also been improved, with Dianyu Renke 2077 62 FPS, Dying Light 2 Stay Human 72 FPS, and Hitman 3 89 FPS.

In addition, AMD also predicts that FSR 3 will bring a 2x increase in FSR 2 performance and will be launched in 2023.

In short, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics cards with the new architecture of RDNA 3 will be officially launched on 12/13. The RX 7900 XTX is priced at $999 and the RX 7900 XT is $899. Interested players can wait for the sharing of performance lifting, and the full content can refer to the AMD Presents: together we advance_gaming video.