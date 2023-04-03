According to TechPowerUp, AMD answered questions from the media on the latest 3D V-Cache processor-related issues.

Regarding the lower clock frequency of the Ryzen 7000X3D series processors than the X series processors, AMD replied that considering the heat dissipation problem, the 3D V-Cache is located on the CCD, so in order to reduce heat, AMD lowered the frequency. Regarding the current shortage of Ryzen 7000X3D series processors, AMD said that production and transportation have entered a normal stage this quarter and are expected to be available soon.

Foreign media also mentioned whether AMD will launch the R5 7600X3D processor, and whether the 3D cache processor will have a notebook model. In this regard, AMD said that it is not yet able to share news in this regard. AMD said it is planning products based on market conditions, and new product information is expected to be announced soon.

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D gaming processor and the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming processor are available now, and the 8-core R7 7800X3D will be available in April.

The parameters are as follows: