AMD emphasizes that the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card can provide rasterized performance and value beyond its opponents. In other words, the RX 6000 mid-range graphics card can have the best performance per dollar in non-light chasing games.

Compared with RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800 can achieve an average lead of 13.4% in 1440p games, and has double the memory capacity, and the performance per dollar (FPS/$) lead can reach 25%.

Comparing Radeon RX 6750 XT to RTX 3060 Ti, the performance of the graphics card is 8.4% higher on average, the memory capacity is increased by 50%, and the performance per dollar (FPS/$) is as high as 19%.

Compared with RTX 3050, Radeon RX 6650 XT has an average leading performance of 57% and a performance per dollar (FPS/$) of up to 55%, which makes Radeon players feel super cost-effective 1080p gaming performance.

It is true that on the premise of not playing light-chasing games, the RX 6000 series is really good in price, but currently this series has fewer specifications to choose from. Compared with the RX 7000, there are more brand specifications to choose from.

Moreover, from now until April 15, 2023, AMD can redeem the game serial number of “The Last of Us” for free with the purchase of designated Radeon RX 7000 or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards and desktop computers.

The “Last Survivor Part One” game spree event period ends on April 15, 2023, and the redemption period ends on May 13, 2023. Radeon RX 7000 and Radeon RX 6000 series designated product list and event information refer to this event page. For full campaign terms and how to redeem, please refer to this link.

source: community.amd.com

