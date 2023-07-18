AMD Faces Controversies: Delayed Launch and Alleged Interference with NVIDIA Technology

Title: AMD Faces Controversy Over Delayed Technology Launch and Alleged Restriction on NVIDIA DLSS

AMD, the renowned technology company, has recently found itself embroiled in controversy due to two separate incidents. Firstly, it withheld the launch of its highly anticipated one-key acceleration technology, HYPR-RX, without any prior notice. Secondly, AMD is accused of preventing game developers from utilizing NVIDIA’s DLSS technology.

Last year, alongside the release of the RX 7000 series graphics card, AMD promised to introduce HYPR-RX in the first half of this year. This technology would enable gamers to optimize their gaming experience with just a single click. However, the first half of the year has passed, and AMD neither released HYPR-RX nor provided any notifications or responses to media inquiries regarding the delay.

In a bid to promote their own graphics card and Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) technology, AMD announced an exclusive partnership with the highly anticipated game “Starfield.” Consumers who purchase a Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics card can enjoy the game for free. However, it came to light that AMD allegedly mandated game developers to avoid using NVIDIA’s DLSS technology and instead utilize their own FSR technology.

When questioned, NVIDIA firmly denied ever restricting game developers from adopting competitor technologies. On the other hand, AMD’s response was evasive, merely reiterating its commitment to providing players with a better experience. The Australian technology YouTuber, Hardware Unboxed, found that DLSS has been in development for a longer time than FSR and, therefore, is easier for game manufacturers to implement. Additionally, NVIDIA’s higher market share implies that game manufacturers are unlikely to ignore DLSS unless explicitly required to do so.

AMD’s Gaming business group, especially the graphics card department, has faced various challenges lately. In addition to the delayed technology launch and the alleged restriction on DLSS, the sudden price adjustment of the mid-range graphics card RX 7600 caused dissatisfaction among consumers and media. Moreover, AMD’s collaboration with OEMs on notebook display chips has reportedly decreased, as evidenced by ASUS’ shift towards NVIDIA RTX 40 display chips.

While AMD’s financial report remains impressive, thanks to partnerships with Xbox and PlayStation, concerns grow over the company’s market share, product maturity, and competition from Intel ARC. The recent incidents further compound worries about the future of AMD’s graphics cards. As the technology industry evolves rapidly, it is crucial for AMD to address these controversies and regain the trust and confidence of consumers and game developers alike.

