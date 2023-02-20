AMD announced that AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2, the latest version of its temporal upscaling technology, is now offering game developers access to an open source API and source code on GPUOpen.com.

For example, the first supported games such as Forza Horizon 5, followed by new games such as Need for Speed ​​Unbound and F1® 22 all support FSR 2.2 acceleration technology.

AMD FSR technology increases the frame rate and delivers stunning image quality for supported games. FSR 2.2 builds on the improved zoom quality provided by FSR 2.1, further improving the quality to reduce ghosting when fast-moving objects.

And now AMD FSR technology is supported in 250 available and upcoming games, 110 of which feature FSR 2 technology. The latest games include: Ballads of Hongye, BLACKTAIL, Dead Space, F1 22, Forspoken, Perish Squad.

AMD will reveal more about its upscaling solutions and other technologies at the Game Developers Conference (GDC), March 20-24, 2023, to help game developers pack more power into their latest titles with visual fidelity. At GDC, AMD experts will discuss more about AMD FidelityFX technology, Microsoft DirectStorage, the AMD Radeon Developer Toolkit, and more.

source: community.amd.com