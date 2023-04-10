Both AMD and NVIDIA now have their own unique technologies to improve game performance and image quality, and many people must be wondering whether AMD’s FSR is stronger? Or is NVIDIA’s DLSS stronger? Recently, a foreign YouTuber conducted AMD FSR2 vs. NVIDIA DLSS2. A total of 26 games were tested, which is a very large number. The result is quite surprising that AMD did not win any of them, and NVIDIA won a big victory.

AMD FSR2 vs. NVIDIA DLSS2 technology, 26 games measured NVIDIA won a big victory

Recently, the well-known foreign YouTube channel Hardware Unboxed shared a video of “DLSS 2 vs. AMD’s FSR 2”, which tested 26 games in total. This film mainly focuses on picture quality, not FPS. The resolution is set to 4K and 1440K, and no DLL modules are used, so that everyone can directly feel the feeling of using out of the box:



The 26 game tests are a bit too much, so Hardware Unboxed did not put the test screens of each game, only a few well-known ones, namely “The Last of Us™ Part I”, “Spelled Land”, Dead Dimensions, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 2022, Need for Speed: Untamed, Legacy of Hogwarts, Dying Light 2: Man vs. Ren, Spider-Man, and “Cyberpunk 2077”, the comparison of the two technologies can be seen in the film:



The scoring method Hardware Unboxed divides AMD FSR2 and NVIDIA DLSS2 into 3 levels, such as: FSR+, DLSS+, the latter + represents the strength of the opponent, if it is DLSS++, it means that it has won a lot of FSR, and the gap between DLSS+++ is even bigger up. For a tie, Tie is used, which means that either technology can be used, it makes no difference:



The picture below shows the test results of 26 games. It is very surprising that there is no word FSR. Almost 90% of them are DLSS. DLSS can be said to be a big win. Of course, there are moments of ties, especially at 4K resolution settings, with 5 games tied for FSR and DLSS, 3 games for 4K Performance settings, and 5 games for 4K Quality settings:



In addition, it can also be noticed that the advantage of DLSS is more obvious in the 1440 Performance setting, and more than 2/3 of the 26 games are DLSS+++.

Although AMD FSR lost in this actual test, but in terms of support, FSR is still better. AMD’s entry-level to high-end graphics cards have FSR, and NVIDIA’s only RTX series supports DLSS, so everything depends on the players. Budget.

Full video: