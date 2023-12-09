AMD FSR3 shadow frame generation supports Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier trial – PCM

Ubisoft recently launched the highly anticipated game “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” which is based on the movie “Avatar”. This game combines the beautiful environmental setting of the planet Pandora with the gameplay of the “Far Cry” series, offering players an immersive and action-packed experience.

Set in the midst of the two episodes of the movie, the game puts players in the shoes of a Na’vi who is captured by the human military enterprise of the Bureau of Resources Development and subjected to military training. The player must reconnect with the tribe’s lost traditional culture and join other tribes to protect Pandora and resist the Bureau of Resource Development.

Players will need to explore the western border area of Pandora, an open-world first-person action-adventure game that will require them to complete main tasks and side quests by obtaining upgrade resources and improving tribal connections. The game also supports 2-player cooperative play and cross-platform connection.

In addition to the action and adventure, players will also be required to collect, hunt, and cook food to restore energy and health points. The game engine of “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” supports the latest technologies, including ray tracing, Direct Storage technology, and upscaling technology. The PC version provides advanced image quality settings with 4 levels of image quality options and customizable items, as well as a built-in benchmarking function.

The game is available on various platforms, including PC, PS5, and Xbox Series. The game was previously included in AMD’s promotion plan and can enable the FSR 3 frame generation function to further improve smoothness. The game has received positive reviews for its detailed and creative environment art, immersive gameplay, and advanced technology support.

For those playing on a PC platform, it’s been suggested that the PC platform may become the biggest winner when it comes to experiencing the game and witnessing the mutual progress of 3D rendering technology and game engines. This is great news for all gamers and fans of the “Avatar” franchise who have been eagerly anticipating the release of “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier”.

Share this: Facebook

X

