AMD graphics card ray tracing analyzer is officially open source!Game performance is expected to be further improved | T Kebang
AMD graphics card ray tracing analyzer is officially open source!Game performance is expected to be further improved

AMD graphics card ray tracing analyzer is officially open source!Game performance is expected to be further improved

Earlier this year, AMD announced that the Radeon Raytracing Analyzer (RRA) ray tracing analyzer will be open sourced as part of the developer software suite to help analyze ray tracing performance using DX12 and Vulkan APIs on Windows and Linux.

But at the time, AMD only uploaded the RRA files and nothing else.

Now, AMD has finally open-sourced a complete RRA tool on GitHub, and developers can perform targeted optimization based on this tool to improve the performance of AMD graphics cards in light-tracing scenarios.

In addition to optimizing performance for AMD graphics cards, RRA can also help developers understand the model transition from traditional rasterization to ray tracing, and show areas in the scene that need optimization.

RRA allows developers to inspect the visual bounding box hierarchy and associated scene geometry through standard rasterizers or using traversal counters. This will quickly highlight areas of concern. Once identified, developers can revisit their BVH generation strategies to Reduce performance bottlenecks.

AMD graphics card ray tracing analyzer is officially open source!Gaming performance is expected to improve again

RRA is suitable for Win11/10 and Ubuntu 20.04/22.04 LTS (Vulkan only) platforms, supports DirectX 12 and Vulkan API,And the hardware only supports Radeon RX 6000 series and above graphics cards.

Users who are interested or in need of this tool can go to its GitHub to view it.

