AMD Introduces Ryzen and Athlon 7020C Series Mobile Processors for the Chromebook Market

Optimistic about the growth of the market, AMD announced the launch of the Zen2 architecture-based Ryzen and Athlon 7020C series processors for Chromebook products, featuring high performance and low power consumption, and many notebook manufacturers are preparing to launch related products.

Notebook computer is an indispensable device for many modern people’s work and life. Everyone hopes that the notebook computer can have high performance and long battery life, and it is best to be lightweight. products that meet this need.

As one of the world‘s x86 processor suppliers, AMD’s new processor products from servers to mobile devices have been well received in the market in recent years, and AMD has also launched suitable models according to different product positioning. In the processor products used in mobile devices, the Ryzen/Athlon 7020U series of “Mendocino” was launched not long ago. According to AMD’s new mobile product naming principle, it can be known that it is a 15-28W product using the Zen2 architecture, which is suitable for mainstream lightweight models. laptop.



AMD has launched several products for the Chromebook market at different price points over the past few years

Now AMD has launched a new product again, which is also the 7020 series, but the last English word is C, that is, the 7020C series. In terms of naming rules, U and C have basically the same settings, but “C” means it is designed for Chromebooks, and this The TDP of the new products launched this time is only 15W. Chromebook is a special type in the current laptop market. Because it does not use the Microsoft Windows series of operating systems, the purchase cost is lower, but it still has the characteristics of always being connected to the Internet, and it also has many applications. The education market is very popular, of course, it can also be used in personal and even commercial environments. Judging from the current Chromebook products on the market, most of them have slightly lower performance specifications than the mainstream ones, but many of them still have a one-day battery life, good application performance, and a variety of specifications to choose from.



The future market of Chromebook has a good growth forecast

From the data, it can be seen that from 2017 to 2022, the compound growth rate of the price of 300-700 US dollars is quite high. Compared with other operating systems, the compound growth rate of ChromeOS is as high as 10% during 2023-2027, which is higher than that of Windows. and macOS are high. Optimistic about the Chromebook market, AMD’s new Ryzen / Athlon 7020C series processors are used in Chromenook products. The first four products launched include Ryzen 5 7530C, Ryzen 3 7320C, Athlon Gold 7220C and Athlon Silver 7120C.



The 7020C currently offers four processors with different performance options

The TDP of the four new 7020C products are all 15W, the biggest difference is of course the performance. The performance of Ryzen 5/3 is higher, both have four computing cores and eight execution processors, and the built-in graphics cores are all Radeon 610M, the main difference lies in the operating frequency. The Athlon is a lower-end product, regardless of the number of computing cores, operating frequency, and even lower cache memory capacity.



Compared with the previous Ryzen 3250C, Ryzen 3 7320C has made great progress in performance and battery life



Athlon Silver 7120C vs. MediaTek’s Kompanio 520 can see multiple advantages

Taking Ryzen 3 7320C as an example, it has an updated Zen2 core. Compared with the previous Ryzen 3250C, various test items have grown a lot, and even the battery life has reached 1.6 times. Compared with competing products, Athlon Silver 7120C is compared to MediaTek’s Kompanio 520, or Ryzen 3 7320C is compared to MediaTek’s Kompanio 1380 or Intel Core i3-N305. The performance is very good, and more importantly, the battery The battery life can be as high as 17.1 hours, more than three hours more than the two competing products!





Compared to MediaTek’s Kompanio 1380 or Intel Core i3-N305, the Ryzen 3 7320C performs well in performance and battery life

In addition, the Radeon 610M graphics processor used in the 7020C series can support 4K displays, LPDDR5 memory with higher bandwidth and lower power consumption, Wi-Fi 6 wireless network/Bluetooth 5.2 and built-in processor A variety of security features give it more advantages.





Dell and Asus to launch Chromebooks with 7020C series processors soon

At present, many notebook manufacturers are expected to launch related new products in the short term. Dell Latitude 3445 and ASUS CM34 FLIP are expected to be launched in the second quarter of this year. Others such as Acer and ECS will also launch new processors. Chromebook products.