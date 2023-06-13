AMD Introduces Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Notebook and Desktop Processors Designed for Business Environments

AMD announced the launch of the Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors for commercial environments, including notebook and desktop products, with high-performance Zen4 cores and Ryzen AI functions for the first time to meet future needs.

Personal computers have long been one of the indispensable tools for everyone’s work. Due to the large number of users and different application methods, in addition to the well-known desktop and notebook computers, it is also subdivided into different product types, such as household , commercial and emerging e-sports categories or creators, etc. Different types of computers are mainly based on different applications. For example, gaming series require high-performance processors and high-performance graphics cards, while commercial models mainly focus on stability, manageability, and after-sales service, and even consider the cost of assets and return on investment. And other factors.

Traditional commercial models may be based on sufficient performance and stability. However, with the introduction of new applications, especially remote work during the epidemic and mixed work modes after the epidemic, the demand for performance is higher than before. Commercial models are also A high-performance processor is required. In addition, the notebook computers used by many people now need to pay more attention to the power usage efficiency or battery life. Commercial models need to strike a balance between power and performance.



Key Features of Ryzen PRO 7040 Series Processors Designed for Business Notebooks

Aiming at factors such as performance, power, information security, and return on investment in the commercial environment, AMD announced the launch of a new generation of Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors, and has designs for notebook (7040 series) and desktop (7000 series) systems product. The common part of the Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors adopts the Zen 4 computing core, plus the graphics processor integrated with the RDNA 3 architecture, which has excellent performance. And this series adopts 4nm advanced manufacturing process, which has good power consumption efficiency, and notebook computer products can have longer battery life.



The Ryzen PRO 7040 series currently has six products

The Ryzen PRO 7040 series of notebook computers currently has six models, three of which belong to the higher-performance HS series, including the Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS of 8C16T, the Ryzwn 7 PRO 7840HS and the Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS of 6C12T. The other three are U series suitable for lightweight models, including the Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U of 8C16T and the Ryzen 5 PRO 7640U and 7540U of 6C12T. Compared with competing products, these products have excellent performance in terms of battery life and multitasking performance.



New Ryzen AI features work closely with Windows 11

The most special new feature of the Ryzen PRO 7040 series this time is the addition of the Ryzen AI function, which can be closely matched with Windows 11 on supported products. Currently, it is possible to use this AI processing function with the camera and Windows Studio Effects, including real-time It handles background blur and automatically adjusts the focus of sight, just like looking at meeting participants. As Windows continues to add more AI features, it will be able to take advantage of Ryzen AI.



AMD PRO has multiple layers of security features

Information security issues are of great concern in the commercial environment. The Ryzen PRO 7040 series has AMD for different levels, from the processor, memory and other hardware layers, providing such as AMD Memory Guard, AMD Secure processor, etc., plus it can be compatible with Windows 11 security And the manufacturer’s security features work together to provide higher security than previous products.





Ryzen PRO 7040 series outperforms competitors in various application tests

In terms of performance, Ryzen PRO 7040 series notebook computers have higher performance than competing products in many test software, and in the current collaborative era, it also has high performance and high performance when adding productivity software to video collaboration tools. Long battery life performance.



Ryzen PRO 7040 series battery life is good

In addition to performance, the battery life that everyone cares about, Ryzen PRO 7000 also performs very well. Taking Microsoft Teams as an example, the performance of the new processor is much higher than that of competing products.



Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Desktop Processor Features

Although the market share of notebook computers is relatively high, desktop systems are still very important. According to market research information, commercial desktop systems still have a good growth rate every year, so commercial models still need various innovative functions to meet Market demand. For commercial desktop models, AMD launched the Ryzen PRO 7000 series, which not only has a number of AMD PRO technologies and a variety of information security functions, but its Zen 4 computing core and integrated Radeon graphics processor can provide excellent system performance.



Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Desktop Processors Now Available in Three Products

The new Ryzen PRO 7000 desktop series processors currently include three new products: 12C24T Ryzen 9 PRO 7945, 8C16T Ryzen 7 PRO 7745 and 6C12T Ryzen 5 PRO 7645. This series adopts 5nm process, TDP is 65W, supports new generation DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.



AM5 Socket for Ryzen PRO 7000 Series Desktop Processors

But more importantly, the Ryzen PRO 7000 series processors all use the AM5 socket of LGA 1718. Not only can the heat sink originally designed for AM4 be used directly, but the support is longer, and it is expected to exceed 2025. Related motherboard acquisition costs and future upgrades Performance and return on investment are very good.

As for the performance of the new product, whether it is compared with the previous generation product or competing products, it has a leading performance in various test software or applications.





Ryzen PRO 7000-series desktop processors perform better than previous generation or competitors