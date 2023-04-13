For the needs of high-load professional application workers, AMD launched the Radeon PRO W7000 series professional graphics card with high-performance RDNA3 architecture and high-capacity memory, and is also the first professional display card to support DisplayPort 2.1 specifications.

The computer is one of the necessary tools for modern people. Different working environments and contents require different software and hardware equipment, especially the needs of professional workers are different from those of ordinary people. Professional workers, including traditional CAD/CAM or 3D design, new generation media/entertainment or design and manufacturing, etc., all require a lot of computing requirements, or extremely high workloads, to deal with these massive computing And professional software applications, not only need a high-speed CPU, but also need a high-speed professional graphics card.



The three professional fields have extremely high workloads, which require professional graphics cards to assist in processing

When it comes to graphics cards, everyone will think of many products in the market. Most of the graphics cards are designed for games and mainly support DirectX, such as AMD’s latest Radeon RX 7900 (Navi 31) series. These graphics cards have good game performance, but they cannot give full play to the performance of professional application software. The main difference lies in the ability of these professional software support. In order to make full use of various professional application software capabilities, AMD has launched Radeon PRO series professional graphics cards in the past. As far as graphics processor chips are concerned, the core architecture of games and professional applications is basically the same, but with different hardware configurations, firmware, etc., different graphics card series are formed.

AMD not long ago launched the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics processors with RDNA 3 architecture, including desktop RX 7900 XT/XTX graphics cards and RX 7600S for notebook computers, etc., providing excellent game performance, and now it is also announced Professional graphics card Radeon PRO W7000 series with RDNA 3 architecture.



Radeon PRO W7000 Series Graphics Processors with RDNA 3 Architecture

Just like the graphics processor of the RX 7900 series (Navi 31), the graphics processor of the W7000 series of professional graphics cards is also packaged in a small chip (Chiplet), that is, the 5nm Graphics Compute Die (GCD, Graphics Compute Die) and the 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD, Memory Cache Die) provides high computing performance.



New dual media engine handles encoding and decoding of high-resolution video

GCD includes a computing unit (CU, Compute Unit) and a media processing engine. Each RDNA 3 computing unit not only has an optimized design for image editing, image rendering, and multitasking for applications such as design and manufacturing, media entertainment, and architecture. There are two sets of AI accelerators with an efficiency of 2.7 times and a second-generation ray tracing (RT) accelerator with a performance increase of 50%. The new dual media engine provides the performance of simultaneous encoding and decoding of streaming images, and supports the encoding and decoding capabilities of 8K resolution AV1 images, as well as AI-enhanced image encoding functions.



Radeon PRO W7900 Key Specifications



Radeon PRO W7800 Key Specs

AMD launched two new professional graphics cards with new graphics processors, including Radeon PRO W7900 and W7800. The graphics processing chip of Radeon PRO W7900 has 96 CU computing units, with up to 48GB GDDR6 memory with ECC, and the overall power consumption is 295W. The number of CUs of Radeon PRO W7800 is slightly less, 70, and the matching memory is 32GB. The operating power consumption of the whole graphics card is about 260W. In addition to the high-performance graphics processor, the matching high-capacity memory also enables the Radeon PRO W7000 graphics card to achieve multitasking in professional application software.



Radeon PRO W7000 series is the first professional graphics card to support DisplayPort 2.1 specification

In addition to high performance, AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series professional graphics cards are the first to adopt DiplayPort 2.1 standard output. Currently the more common DisplayPort 1.4 has a maximum data transfer rate of about 25.9Gb/s, but in the new version 2.1, it is increased to 77.4Gb/s. A higher data transfer rate means that the display output can support higher resolution and color depth. and frame rate, which is very important for a new generation of professional applications.



Radeon PRO W7000 Series Will Support Upcoming High-Resolution Displays

With the launch of a new generation of high-definition monitors, with support for DisplayPort 2.1, the Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards are ready to match with new monitors, supporting 8K 60Hz 4:4:4 full-color resolution and 30-bit color depth In addition to supporting HDR10 specifications, if the DSC (Display Stream Compression) display compression function is added, it can also support 8K 120Hz, or even 12K 60Hz ultra-high resolution.



The Radeon PRO W7900 features better specs and a massive performance boost over its predecessor



Radeon PRO W7000 Series vs Competitors Specifications and Price Comparison



Radeon PRO W7000 series offers excellent value for money compared to the competition



Performance comparison between Autodesk 3DS MAX and MAYA on Radeon PRO W7000 series



Radeon PRO W7000 series running Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve with better value for money



Radeon PRO W7000 series has excellent performance in executing software such as CAD in the field of design and manufacturing



Radeon PRO W7000 Series Runs Lumion Better Price/Performance

With the new GPU, high-capacity memory, and DisplayPort 2.1, the Radeon PRO W7000 series has better performance than the previous generation W6800, supports higher resolutions, and enables professional applications to multitask and load More information and other advantages. If NVIDIA RTX A6000 is used as a benchmark, the performance of W7900 and W7800 is even more prominent. Compared with the higher-end RTX 6000 Ada, the price of the W7900 is less than half of it, but the performance is quite close. Therefore, in terms of performance/price, the Radeon PRO W7000 series has a very high cost performance. When using professional application software, comparing several products that are widely used in different fields, we can also see the excellent performance of the new product and make the workflow more efficient.

In addition to performance, AMD Radeon PRO W7000 series graphics cards have passed the certification of many professional software, and they also have stable performance regardless of the Windows or Linux operating system environment. In addition, AMD is also constantly improving the driver and related software, so that the performance of the graphics card can also be improved accordingly.



AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 WX processor paired with Radeon PRO W7000 series professional graphics cards will be a high-performance professional system

A professional system composed of AMD Threadripper Pro 5000 WX processors, Radeon PRO W7000 series professional graphics cards and drivers can maximize the performance of professional application environments.



Radeon PRO W7000 Series Recommended Price

The suggested price of AMD Radeon PRO W7900 is US$3,999, and that of W7800 is US$2,499. It is expected to be officially launched in the second quarter of this year.