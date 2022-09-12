Home Technology AMD launches FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 with better picture quality and reduced ghosting and shaking, and several new games will add FSR 2 support (182383)
AMD’s image enhancement technology, FidelityFX Super Resolution, does not need to rely on a dedicated AI acceleration core, so in addition to supporting AMD’s own products, it can also be applied to competing NVIDIA products, and has also received support from content developers and game engines; AMD announced the launch of FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2, with the help of the algorithm update, not only improves the game picture quality, but also reduces game defects such as ghosting and shaking.

▲Currently a number of developers, engines, etc. have joined FSR’s support lineup

▲ FSR 2.1 not only improves image quality, but also reduces the occurrence of image defects

FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 still follows the fully open source model, and is currently available for free download to game developers through GPUOpen.com, and the AMD FSR 2 exclusive plug-in for Unreal Engine 4.26 / 4.27 and Unreal Engine 5 is also updated simultaneously, adding support for FSR 2.1 updates and other enhancements.

▲ FSR 2.0 currently supports 45 games

▲ There will be a number of games that will import FSR 2 technology in the future

In addition to the latest version of Farm Simulator 22, which has been supported by FSR 2.1, Assassin Mission 3 will also release an updated version to support FSR 2.1 in the near future; AMD announced that it has been about 4 months since FSR 2 was published, and 45 games have been supported. Recently 11 more games have been added to support, including “Galaxy Cave Adventure”, “Destroy All Humanity 2”, “Ghost Line Tokyo”, “Contempt” and more.

