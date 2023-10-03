AMD Launches FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) Acceleration Technology, Expanding Game Support and Performance Improvements

AMD Launches FidelityFX Super Resolution 3, Boosting Gaming Performance

AMD has unveiled its latest innovation in gaming technology with the launch of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3). This advanced acceleration technology, which combines super-resolution time amplification and frame generation, promises to deliver significant performance improvements for gamers.

Initially, FSR 3 is supported by two popular games, “The Cursed Land” and “Eternal War.” However, there are plans to expand support to 10 more games in addition to the ones previously announced. Excitingly, “Eve Online” and “Peace and Co-Prosperity” will also join the list of titles benefiting from FSR 3 technical support.

To enhance the gaming experience even further, AMD recommends using the newly updated AMD OCAT (Open Capture and Analysis Tool). This tool allows players to monitor real-time FPS and frame rate information, making it easier to optimize their gaming performance.

In addition to FSR 3, AMD has introduced AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) technology in the preview version of its driver software, AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. Unlike FSR 3, which requires game support, AFMF can be activated through the driver, enabling Radeon RX 7000 series graphics card users to experience performance improvements across all games.

Compatibility is a key focus for AMD, as FSR 3 is supported on all RX 5000, 6000, and 7000 GPUs. Additionally, even rival graphics card series, such as NVIDIA’s RTX 20, 30, and 40, will offer support for FSR 3. However, it is important to note that AMD cannot guarantee smooth performance on NVIDIA GPUs.

Overall, the introduction of FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 marks another milestone for AMD in the field of gaming technology. With enhanced performance, immersive experiences, and wider compatibility, gamers can look forward to an even more thrilling and optimized gaming experience.

