AMD Launches Limited Edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card and Ryzen 7 7800X3D Processor for ‘Starfield’

AMD Launches Limited Edition Graphics Card and Processor for “Starfield”

August 23, 2023

In partnership with the highly anticipated AAA game “Starfield”, AMD is going above and beyond by not only supplying the game with CPUs and GPUs, but also introducing a special edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor.

During QuakeCon 2023, AMD unveiled the limited edition “Starfield” AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. The card boasts a custom casing inspired by the game’s extraordinary aesthetics. In addition, AMD presented a redesigned packaging for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, highlighting the game’s theme.

This collaboration between AMD and Bethesda Game Studios celebrates the launch of “Starfield”, the first new gaming universe created by Bethesda in 25 years. The unique casing of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, along with the collectible packaging design of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, exemplifies the boundless creativity and adventurous spirit of “Starfield”.

Only 500 exclusive “Starfield” Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards and 500 Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors will be produced. These limited edition products can be obtained through special promotions and gift activities organized by AMD, Bethesda Softworks, and partner manufacturers.

To further engage with fans, AMD and Bethesda Softworks have collaborated on a gift event on their community page. By participating in the event, fans have the chance to win the coveted “Starfield” graphics card and processor. For more details about the limited edition products, interested individuals are encouraged to visit AMD’s dedicated “Starfield” page and watch the accompanying video.

