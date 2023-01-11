AMD released three non-X versions of the Ryzen 7000 series processors at CES 2022. In this topic, we will first conduct performance tests on the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 9 7900 processors.

Affordable boards with Ryzen 7000-series processors check in

The non-X version of the Ryzen 7000 series processors launched this time spans 3 different product levels. From low to high, they are Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900, which have 6, 8, and 12 processor cores respectively.

Compared with the previously launched X-version processors, the Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 9 7900 introduced in this special topic have a slight downward adjustment of the clock pulse, and the power supply has also changed. The original TDP and Max Socket Power of Ryzen 7 7700X are 105 / 142W, while Ryzen 9 7900X is 170 / 230W. After adjustment, the power of both processors is 65 / 88W, which is absolutely positive for lowering the operating temperature However, although they are still unlocked overclocking, they will definitely be subject to maximum power to compress the potential PBO2 automatic overclocking (Precision Boost 2) and manual overclocking headroom.

However, the prices of these two products also have a large drop. Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 9 7900 are respectively 70 yuan (17.54%) and 120 yuan (18.9%) lower than the X version. At the same time, the boxed version of the product also comes with Wraith Prism For the radiator, the user can save another NT$1,000, and the price is more competitive.

(If the mobile version browser cannot display the form, please click me to view the complete form)

Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Specifications Brief Processor model core/thread base clock Maximum Boost Clock L2 cache memory L3 cache memory Number of available PCIe lanes Built-in display operation unit, clock TDP Pricing at the time of publication (USD) Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 16MB 64MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、2200MHz 170W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 12MB 64MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、2200MHz 170W $549 Ryzen 9 7900 12/24 3.7GHz 5.4GHz 12MB 64MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、?MHz 65W $429 Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 8MB 32MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、2200MHz 105W $399 Ryzen 7 7700 8/16 3.8GHz 5.3GHz 8MB 32MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、?MHz 65W $329 Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 6MB 32MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、2200MHz 105W $299 Ryzen 5 7600 6/12 3.8GHz 5.1GHz 6MB 32MB 24x PCIe Gen 5 2CUs、?MHz 65W $229

Test environment and conditions

In order to maintain the consistency of the components of the test platform, we did not use the original radiator, but maintained the MSI MEG Coreliquid S360 all-in-one water-cooled radiator, so that each processor under test can have a closer comparison benchmark.

During the test, the Resizable BAR function of the graphics card was turned on. Except for the Handbreak conversion test, each score was tested for two rounds, and the average was taken after confirming that there were no extreme values. The game performance used the game’s built-in test mode, while ” Fortress Heroes and Absolute Force: Global Offensive were tested using Titled Tower Benchmark and FPS Benchmark maps with NVIDIA FrameView respectively, and the resolutions of 1080p, 2K, and 4K were matched with the highest quality setting. If there is a setting template, the highest template will be applied. If not, adjust all image quality related items to the highest level, turn off settings such as VRS or dynamic resolution, and only adjust the ray tracing function on and off. As for the results of the control group, the results were obtained from the previous special articles written by the author.

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 7 7700, Ryzen 9 7900

Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360

Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi (UEFI version: 1.11)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition

Storage: Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 1TB

Power supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5

Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 21H2 (Build 22621.963), GeForce Game Ready 527.56

(The next page also has the actual performance test)