AMD may launch entry-level mainstream gaming graphics card with Radeon RX 7600 during COMPUTEX

AMD may launch entry-level mainstream gaming graphics card with Radeon RX 7600 during COMPUTEX

AMD is likely to launch an entry-level mainstream gaming graphics card with the Radeon RX 7600 instead of the expected RX 7700.

According to Igor’s Lab’s clues, AMD has discussed this matter with AIB graphics card partners, and it is expected to be launched during Computex 2023, which is the most important May month for DIY PCs this year.

After all, the Radeon RX 7700 is a mid-range model that will compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 4070. However, it is relatively difficult to maintain a cost-effective advantage in terms of 2K performance and price. The RX 7600 has a better chance of creating a better entry price to face NVIDIA’s RTX 4060.

In short, regardless of which card comes out first, AMD and FSR 3 have not yet been announced. I hope this technology will allow A card players to have better acceleration performance in light-chasing games.

source: techpowerup.com

