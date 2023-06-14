Home » AMD Navi 32 GPU may be configured as 1x GCD + 4x MCD
AMD Navi 32 GPU may be configured as 1x GCD + 4x MCD

There should be a lot of people watching Navi 32, right?

After AMD launched the Radeon RX 7900 series and Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards, there is currently a vacancy in mid-range products, but this situation will change in Q3.

Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards based on RDNA 3 architecture currently have Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7600, of which Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT use MCM package design (Multi Chip Module) and Radeon RX 7600 is Monolithic

In the interview video of Forbes and Lisa Su, sharp-eyed netizens discovered that it may be the figure of Navi 32 GPU.

The GPU exposed in the video is 1x GCD + 4x MCD, which is somewhat similar to the rumored Navi 32 GPU specifications.

At this stage, the MCM of the Radeon RX 7900 series is 1x GCD + 6x MCD, which belongs to Navi 31; the Radeon RX 7600 is Navi 33.

If nothing unexpected happens, Navi 32 will have 2 models, one for Radeon RX 7800 XT and one for Radeon RX 7700XT. According to the information obtained by Computex, AMD may announce two models of Radeon RX 7000 with Navi 32 in early September. series graphics card.


