AMD officially launches Ryzen 7040U series Zen 4 + RDNA 3 notebook processors

After waiting for a long time, AMD officially launched the Ryzen 7040U series notebook processors, using Zen 4 processor architecture and RDAN 3 graphics architecture, so that mobile business, thin and light notebook computers can have stronger performance and battery life to meet the needs of mobile office.

Ryzen 7040U The highest-end 7840U will have 8C16T, 5.1GHz Boost, Radeon 780M internal display; while the other 7640U will be 6C12T, 4.9GHz Boost, Radeon 760M internal display. These two notebook processors are equipped with Ryzen AI, AMD XDNA architecture, and 15-30W TDP and other specifications.

As for the specifications of 7540U and 7640U, the difference is that the internal display is reduced to Radeon 740M and does not support Ryzen AI. The most entry-level is the specification of 7440U, 4C8T, 4.7GHz Boost Radeon 740M internal display.

In terms of performance, AMD mentioned that the 7840U can easily beat rivals such as i7-1360P and Apple M2 in terms of digital content, web pages, productivity, Passmark and video encoding performance.

In terms of RDNA 3 internal display, the Radeon 780M has 12CU and a maximum clock speed of 2.7GHz, while the 760M has 8CU and 2.6GHz. As for the most entry-level 740M, it only has 4CU and 2.5GHz.

In terms of performance, Radeon 780M can achieve 8.6TFLOPS FP16 performance, and obtain system DDR5/LPDDR5 memory support through Infinity Fabric, and support AV1 audio and video codec capabilities, and maintain optical tracking support.

In terms of performance, the game performance of Radeon 780M compared to i7-1360P’s Xe internal display should be a big win.

It’s just that the major laptop brands have not officially launched the laptop models using the Ryzen 7040U series, and may have to wait. However, I am curious that this specification is similar to the previously announced handheld processor Z1, and I am looking forward to the performance test later.