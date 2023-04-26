AMD officially stated that the Ryzen 7000X3D burnt down was mainly due to overvoltage, and has asked major manufacturers to update the Bios to solve the problem!

AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processor burnouts have been reported frequently recently. According to foreign media Anandtech’s report, AMD officials also issued a statement the next day, pointing out that the main cause of the Ryzen 7000X3D processor burnout was the excessively high voltage after overclocking. Communication solves this problem by updating the Bios.

AMD official statement in Anandtech article: “We are aware of a limited number of reports online claiming that excess voltage while overclocking may have damaged the motherboard socket and pin pads. We are actively investigating the situation and are working with our ODM partners to ensure voltages applied to Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs via motherboard BIOS settings are within product specifications. Anyone whose CPU may have been impacted by this issue should contact AMD customer support.”

According to Wccftech’s report, major manufacturers also updated the Bios of AM5 motherboards the day after AMD issued a statement. Asus said that it currently disables the voltage overclocking function for Ryzen 7000X3D processors, but memory overclocking will not be affected. Players are also recommended to use More than 240 water cooling ensures sufficient heat dissipation for the processor. MSI and Biostar also issued a statement stating that the new Bios will follow AMD’s current solution to disable the voltage overclocking function for the Ryzen 7000X3D processor. Gigabyte also issued a press release earlier, the details are as follows .

ASUS official statement: An important update for Ryzen7000X3D processor owners

Several AMD Ryzen7000X3D owners have reported CPU and motherboard failures. We acknowledge the incidents/issues and have been communicating with AMD to analyze the possible causes. We have also contacted affected users to provide support and collect additional information. Ryzen™ 7000X3D processors do not allow for CPU ratio or CPU core voltage tuning (CPU overclocking) but do allow for performance tuning and DRAM overclocking via PBO2 and EXPO memory. To support EXPO and/or memory overclocking at DDR5-6000 and beyond, SoC voltage has to be sufficiently increased to ensure compatibility and stability. The amount of voltage required varies between CPU samples. Some processors are more sensitive to overvoltage than others, and some are capable at running higher memory frequencies without needing as much voltage. As confirmed with AMD, any intentional manipulation of these settings can damage the processor, socket, and motherboard. To mitigate this, we have been working with AMD to define new rules for EXPO memory and SoC voltage. To help protect the CPU and motherboard, we are issuing new EFI updates to limit the maximum available SoC voltage to 1.3V. We recommend updating your motherboard UEFI BIOS to the latest release. Please also ensure the CPU is cooled adequately. Our recommendation is to use at least a 240mm AIO liquid cooler or high-performance air cooler. If you have been affected, please do not hesitate to contact ASUS support for your region.

GIGABYTE OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE: GIGABYTE has always been in close cooperation with AMD. When AMD launched the highly anticipated 7000X3D series processors, GIGABYTE’s AM5 motherboards, supported by the best materials and advanced technology, immediately supported and played new game processing. device for optimum performance. In order to ensure that the designs of GIGABYTE motherboards are in line with AMD’s specifications, and can meet the needs of players for excellent performance and reliability in all aspects, in order to continue to provide the most excellent and stable platform, GIGABYTE has released the latest test Version BIOS, in order to deal with possible damage concerns when AM5 motherboards are paired with Ryzen™ 7000X3D series processors. The latest beta version BIOS of GIGABYTE AM5 motherboard provides a safer SOC voltage setting range to reduce the risk of damage to the processor due to excessive voltage adjustment. At the same time, through the exclusive Performance Bung technology in the BIOS option, players can more easily optimize the processor voltage configuration, and further obtain the best processor voltage through the AMD PBO2 option, so as to play the best performance of the Ryzen™ 7000 X3D processor . The latest beta version of BIOS has been uploaded to GIGABYTE’s official website. Please download and use it from GIGABYTE’s official website to improve system performance and reliability: https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/All-Series?fid=2736

Official Biostar press release: BIOSTAR, an international manufacturer of high-end motherboards, gaming and computer peripherals, announced today that it has released BIOS updates for X670E VALKYRIE, RACING B650EGTQ and B650M-SILVER motherboards. In order to prevent the related risk of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processor being damaged due to voltage problems, this BIOSTAR BIOS update limits the voltage of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processor to ensure improved processor security. Recently it was reported that AMD Ryzen 7000X3D processors could be damaged when using voltage assist overclocking, so BIOSTAR reacted immediately and released a BIOS update with a voltage limiter. BIOSTAR’s new BIOS update can prevent overvoltage and reduce the risk of damage to 7000X3D series processors. It also has a PBO (Precision Boot Overclocking, Default: Auto) function, which can provide the highest voltage while limiting the voltage to ensure safety. Excellent performance!

If you are also using a Ryzen 7000X3D processor, it is recommended to update the Bios for the motherboard as soon as possible to ensure that you will not become the next victim.