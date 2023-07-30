AMD Opens Up Sales of Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics Card to More Regions

AMD Expands Availability of Navi 31 XL Radeon RX 7900 GRE Graphics Card

After the announcement of the Navi 31 XL Radeon RX 7900 GRE at the China Joy event on July 28, AMD seems to be considering expanding its availability to other regions. Currently, the graphics card can be seen on the SI (System Integrator) websites in Germany and Australia.

The “GRE” in Navi 31 XL Radeon RX 7900 GRE stands for “Golden Rabbit Edition,” indicating that it is targeted towards the Chinese market. However, it seems that AMD might be opening up sales of the graphics card to other regions. In Germany, the graphics card is available for purchase through the MemoryPC website, while in Australia, it can be found on the PLE website.

Both SI websites are offering the XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE version of the graphics card, which utilizes the MBA (Made By AMD) fan module found in the Radeon RX 7900 XT / XTX models. Additionally, AIB partners including Sapphire in Hong Kong and PowerColor in Taiwan have also launched their own versions of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE, using the Navi 31 XL chip.

The Navi 31 XL chip, which powers the AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE, features 80 CUs (Compute Units), 16GB GDDR6 memory, and 24MB AMD Infinity Cache. With these specifications, the graphics card is expected to provide a great gaming experience for 1440p gamers. The Total Board Power (TBP) of the Radeon RX 7900 GRE is rated at 260W.

With the availability of the Navi 31 XL Radeon RX 7900 GRE expanding to more regions, AMD fans around the world can look forward to getting their hands on this powerful graphics card. It remains to be seen if the SI websites in Germany and Australia are just the beginning, or if more regions will follow suit and offer the graphics card for separate sale.

