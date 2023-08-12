AMD processors: IT security gap with high risk! Warning gets update

As the BSI is currently reporting, the IT security warning, which relates to an existing vulnerability for AMD processors, has received an update. You can read here on news.de which systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for AMD processors on August 9th, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that allow an attack. The operating system BIOS/firmware and the products Debian Linux, Fedora Linux, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Lenovo BIOS, Open Source Xen, Citrix Systems Hypervisor, HP BIOS, HP computers, Lenovo computers and AMD processors are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 08/11/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-FFF31650C8 (Status: 08/11/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities for AMD processors reported – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

AMD processors bug: description of the attack

Processors are the central arithmetic units of a computer.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in AMD processors to execute arbitrary code or disclose information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-20588, CVE-2023-20569 und CVE-2023-20555.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Lenovo BIOS (cpe:/h:lenovo:bios)

Open Source Xen (cpe:/o:xen:xen)

Citrix Systems Hypervisor (cpe:/o:citrix:hypervisor)

HP BIOS (cpe:/h:hp:bios)

HP Computer (cpe:/h:hp:computer)

Lenovo Computer (cpe:/h:lenovo:computer)

AMD Prozessor (cpe:/h:amd:amd_processor)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-FFF31650C8 vom 2023-08-11 (11.08.2023)

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-EABBF4CA4D vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

SUSE Security Update SUSE-SU-2023:3262-1 vom 2023-08-10 (11.08.2023)

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5475 vom 2023-08-11 (11.08.2023)

AMD Security Bulletins vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

AMD Security Bulletins vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

AMD Security Bulletins vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

Xen Security Advisory (09.08.2023)

Citrix Hypervisor Security Bulletin (09.08.2023)

HP Security Bulletin HPSBHF03863 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-DDFD3073B3 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-638681260A vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12715 vom 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12714 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12713 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

Oracle Linux Security Advisory ELSA-2023-12712 vom 2023-08-08 (09.08.2023)

Lenovo Security Advisory LEN-134879 from 2023-08-09 (09.08.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for AMD processors. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/09/2023 – Initial version

08/11/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora and SUSE

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

