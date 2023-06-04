AMD Radeon PRO W7000 graphics cards are now available…

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards are the world‘s first advanced-based professional boards AMD chiplet design. They are also the first to offer DisplayPort 2.1. They are designed to allow professionals to create and work with high-polygon count models seamlessly. But also to offer incredible image fidelity and color accuracy and to run graphics and computing applications simultaneously without interrupting workflows.

AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards, main technical characteristics

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture . The new AMD RDNA 3 compute units split resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to deliver more raytracing performance per compute unit than the previous generation.

. The new AMD RDNA 3 compute units split resources between rendering, AI, and raytracing to deliver more raytracing performance per compute unit than the previous generation. Dedicated AI Acceleration and Second-Generation Raytracing . New AI features and increased AI throughput deliver more than 2X higher performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture. While the 2nd generation raytracing technology offers significantly higher performance than the previous generation.

. New AI features and increased AI throughput deliver more than 2X higher performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture. While the 2nd generation raytracing technology offers significantly higher performance than the previous generation. Up To 48 GDDR6 Memory . It allows professionals and creators to work with the largest 3D models and environments, edit and layer complex timelines using the latest digital cinema camera formats. But also to render photorealistic and raytraced images with unprecedented quality.

. It allows professionals and creators to work with the largest 3D models and environments, edit and layer complex timelines using the latest digital cinema camera formats. But also to render photorealistic and raytraced images with unprecedented quality. AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1 Support . It supports the highest resolutions, as well as more than 68 billion colors, and offers support for higher refresh rate displays than competitive offerings. The display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor setup options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment.

. It supports the highest resolutions, as well as more than 68 billion colors, and offers support for higher refresh rate displays than competitive offerings. The display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor setup options, creating an ultra-immersive visual environment. Certified for Leading Professional Applications. AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors to ensure AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are designed for the most demanding, 24/7 environments and are tested to meet exceptional standards, delivering the ideal balance of performance and stability . The list of certified applications is available on the AMD website.

Availability

AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards are available today for a SEP of $3,999 and $2,499 USD, respectively, from the following distributors:

Americas – Exxact

EMEA – ASBIS

APAC – Ask, Daewon and Ingram Micro.