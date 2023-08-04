AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and W7500 graphics cards available…

AMD has announced two new additions to the range AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series. Workstation graphics cards AMD Radeon PRO W7600 e AMD Radeon PRO W7500. The new graphics cards are designed to tackle mainstream workloads across a variety of professional industries. Among which Media & Entertainment, Design & Manufacturing, Architecture, Engineering & Construction.

AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and W7500, the revolutionary graphics cards

The new cards use the revolutionary technology AMD RDNA 3 and are optimized to deliver exceptional performance, extraordinary stability and remarkable efficiency. They are equipped with 8GB of GDDR6 memory high-speed to support data-intensive tasks with ease. But besides enabling ray-traced renderings with incredible detail and realism, the cards offer a number of key features.

AMD RDNA 3 Architecture. It features redesigned compute units, unified AI and raytracing accelerators, 2nd generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, and 2nd generation raytracing technology. It also offers optimizations for AEC, D&M and M&E workflows for 3D modeling, animation, rendering, video editing and general multitasking.

Dedicated AI Acceleration. The new instruction AI and increased AI throughput deliver 2x the performance over the previous generation RDNA 2 architecture.

AMD Radiance Display Engine with DisplayPort 2.1. With 12-bit HDR color support and over 68 billion colors, the display outputs support next-generation displays and multi-monitor setup options. Creating an ultra-immersive visual environment.

Optimized Driver Performance and Professional Application Certification. AMD continues to work with leading professional software application vendors on a comprehensive application certification program and to ensure that AMD Radeon PRO graphics cards are built for demanding environments, 24/7, and tested to exceptional standards.

Availability

AMD Radeon PRO W7600 and AMD Radeon PRO W7500 will be available in Q3 2023 at leading e-tailers and retailers priced at $599 USD is $429, respectively. Product availability in OEM workstations and SI systems is expected later this year.

