AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics card unboxing test / RDAN 3 plus 48GB ECC memory

AMD has launched a new generation of RDNA 3 architecture Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics cards for workstations, professional graphics and accelerated computing, with the best performance per dollar and future-proof DisplayPort 2.1, AV1 codec and other functions, and game graphics cards Compared with the Radeon RX 7000 series, the Radeon Pro W7900 has a maximum of 48GB GDDR6 ECC memory to meet the needs of professional audio-visual, special effects, 3D rendering, design and other work.

AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 Workstation Graphics Cards

AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics cards adopt RDAN 3 architecture and Chiplet small chip packaging technology. The GPU core GCD adopts the most advanced 5nm process to ensure performance and power consumption, while the memory controller and Infinity Cache adopt more mature 6nm process to build MCD.

The Graphics Compute Die (GCD) of RDNA 3 has also been upgraded, including a unified RDNA 3 computing unit, a new Display Engine display engine, and a new Dual Media Engine. There are 64 Dual issue SIMD units in the new-generation core, which can double the instruction sending rate and flexibly handle FP, Integer, AI and other operations.

Similarly, there are 2 AI acceleration units in each CU computing unit, which can bring a 2.7x AI performance improvement; and the second-generation ray tracing acceleration technology can increase the ray tracing performance of each CU by 50%.



The new AMD Radiance Display engine in the RDNA 3 architecture can support the latest DisplayPort 2.1 display output specifications in the industry, and the display bandwidth can reach 77.4 Gbps, 4 lines, and can support 8K60Hz, Full-color 4:4:4 output specifications and 30 bpp with HDR10.

And this generation uses dual media engines. In addition to the original AVC / HEVC codec, it also adds AV1 encoding and decoding functions to support up to 8K60Hz, as well as AI-accelerated audio and video encoding functions.



Unboxing AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 Workstation Graphics Cards

In terms of specifications, the AMD Radeon Pro W7900 is comparable to the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and the Radeon Pro W7800 is likely to be the equivalent specification of the Raden RX 7800 series that AMD forgot to release. It’s just that the Radeon Pro series has larger GDDR6 ECC memory and lower TBP power consumption.

Radeon Pro W7900 has 96 sets of CU computing units, 6144 SP stream processors, 96 RA light-tracing acceleration units, 192 AI acceleration units, GPU Boost clock frequency 2495 MHz, and a large 48GB GDDR6 ECC memory and 96 MB Infinity Cache , the graphics card TBP is set at 295W, and the price is $3999.

Radeon Pro W7800 has 70 sets of CU computing units, 4480 SP stream processors, 70 RA ray tracing acceleration units, 140 AI acceleration units, GPU Boost clock frequency 2499 MHz, and 32GB GDDR6 ECC memory and 64 MB Infinity Cache, The graphics card TBP is set at 260W, and the price is $2499.



Although AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 cannot completely beat NVIDIA in performance, they can give professional users more cost-effective performance choices in terms of performance per dollar and same memory capacity, as well as support for DisplayPort 2.1 in the future. The Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics cards are expected to be launched in Q2 this year.



AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 graphics cards for workstations are designed with blower fan radiators favored by workstations and servers. The shape is also relatively simple and low-key with a black and stable metal shell, with bright silver lines and product models.

W7900 uses 3-slot installation space, while W7800 is a standard 2-slot graphics card, and the length of the two cards is the same at 28cm.



Both Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 need to use two PCIe 8 pins for power supply, and the power supply connectors are set in front of the graphics card, which is convenient for workstation and server expansion.



The display output provides 3 DisplayPort 2.1 and 1 Enhanced Mini DP 2.1 video output ports.



AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 Creation and Rendering Performance Test

In terms of performance evaluation, tools such as SPECviewperf, Blender, UL Procyon, and PugetBench, which are referenced in professional fields, are used to test the rendering and computing performance of Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 workstation graphics cards.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K

Motherboard: ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO

Memory: KLEVV DDR5-7200 16GBx2

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: NZXT 360mm liquid cooling

Power supply: Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000

Operating system: Windows 11 Pro 21H2 64bit, Resizable BAR On

Driver version: AMD Software Pro 23.10.01.18

Procyon AI Inference test provides inference tests of multiple AI engines, and uses common neural networks such as MobileNet, ResNet 50, Inception V4, DeepLab V3, YOLO V3, Real-ESRGAN for inference tests, in addition to the total score provided by Procyon In addition, the average inference time and inference quantity of each inference item can also be checked separately.

W7900 uses Windows ML engine, float32 precision reaches 0.44ms inference time in MobileNet V3, ResNet 50 averages 1.52ms, Inception V4 averages 6.59ms, DeepLab V3 averages 13.81ms, YOLO V3 averages 6.36ms, Real-ESRGAN averages 79.88ms inference time, with a total score of 892 points.

The W7800 achieved an inference time of 0.46ms in MobileNet V3, an average of 2.10ms in ResNet 50, an average of 7.78ms in Inception V4, an average of 15.38ms in DeepLab V3, an average of 8.37ms in YOLO V3, and an average inference time of 102.26ms in Real-ESRGAN, with a total score of 734 point.



The PugetBench for DaVinci Resolve test is aimed at 4K and 8K image tests, including 4K H.264 150mbps 8-bit, 4K ProRes 422, 4K RED, 8K H.265 100mbps, 8K RED and other media, and uses OpenFX and GPU special effects Fusion and other special effects to test the video and video creation performance of the computer.

W7900 achieved a total score of 2743 points, 234 points in 4K Media, 182 points in GPU Effects, and 407 points in Fusion. W7800 scored 2780 points, 4K Media 229 points, GPU Effects 128 points, Fusion 477 points



For the PugetBench for Photoshop test, 18MP .CR2 RAW Image is used for editing test, open, zoom out, rotate, Magic Wand Select, Mask Refinement, Paint Bucket, Gradient, Content Aware Fill, Save .PSD File, Open .PSD File. And filter processing Camera Raw Filter, Lens Correction, Reduce Noise, Smart Sharpen*, Field Blur*, Tilt-Shift Blur*, Iris Blur*, Adaptive Wide Angle, Liquify and other test items.

W7900 achieved a total score of 1700 points, GPU 160.1 points, General 197.1 points, Filter 142.9 points. W7800 scored 1740 points, GPU 160.1 points, General 204.1 points, and Filter 143.9 points.



Blender is a cross-platform, open source 3D creation tool that supports various 3D operations: Modeling, Rigging, Animation, Simulation, Rendering, Compositing and Motion Tracking, etc. For testing, use Blender Benchmark 3.5.0 to test the rendering work of the Demo project.

Blender Benchmark test W7900 achieved 1851.595 points in the monster scene, 963.6 points in the junkshop scene, and 835.828 points in the classroom scene; while W7800 reached 1275.331 points in the monster scene, 692.645 points in the junkshop scene, and 6222.695 points in the classroom scene.



SPECviewperf 2020 is a standard drawing performance testing tool developed based on professional applications to test various professional computer graphics software such as: 3ds Max, Catia, Creo, Energy, Maya, Medical, SNX, SolidWorks and other drawing tests and engineering simulations.

The test is 3840 x 2160 resolution, and the score is FPS. It can be seen that W7900 and W7800 can have a very high FPS performance in various tasks, allowing professional workers to have sufficient drawing performance in creation, simulation, and calculation.



AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 Power Consumption and Temperature Measurements

For the power consumption and temperature test of the graphics card, use Blender and DaVinci Resolve 18 to test the project to record the GPU temperature and power consumption, and the highest power consumption is used for the burn-in test by Furmark.

In terms of graphics card temperature, the maximum temperature of W7900 is 71°C, and that of W7800 is 73°C; in the TBP power consumption test of the graphics card, in the Furmark stress test, W7900 reaches 288.2W, and W7800 is 252.8W.



Summarize

AMD Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 adopt RDNA 3 architecture, Chiplet packaging, and a new generation of computing units, AI and RT acceleration units, plus a maximum capacity of 48GB GDDR6 ECC memory and Infinity Cache, giving professional workers the most cost-effective performance and Maximum memory capacity.

Facing the large memory requirements required by professional work, Radeon Pro W7900 and W7800 can meet the professional needs of workstation users with very good performance and cost performance.



