AMD launched the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards with RDNA 2 architecture in 2020, which not only added a ray tracing graphics pipeline to support DXR ray tracing games, but also introduced a new Infinity Cache cache memory.

The biggest historical positioning of the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards is to lead AMD back to the high-end graphics card arena, allowing AMD to compete with NVIDIA’s high-end graphics cards.

Behind this goal, the Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card adopts the new RDNA 2 graphics architecture, and adds the Infinity Cache cache memory positioned as High Density, Last Level Cache. A more efficient memory subsystem is provided under the limited die size, and the equivalent memory bandwidth is increased by increasing the cache memory hit rate, thereby improving the efficiency of graphics operations.

In terms of ray tracing graphics, Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards add a set of ray tracing graphics pipelines to each computing unit (CU) and support DXR ray tracing technology, allowing AMD graphics cards to officially enter the ray tracing generation. Unfortunately, the performance of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards in ray tracing is much lower than that of NVIDIA graphics cards, resulting in the performance of traditional rasterization graphics games. lying on the ground.

In addition, Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards are also the first to introduce Smart Access Memory technology, which solves the problem that when the processor accesses the display memory, it is limited by the Base Address Register (BAR) addressing capability in the PCIe specification, and in most cases only It can access 256MB of data, causing the problem of poor transmission performance, which can generally improve game performance by 4~10%.

Since this function can significantly improve game performance without additional cost, NVIDIA and Intel also added this function to the graphics card and called it Resizable BAR.

Radeon RX6000 Series Graphics Card Specifications Brief Display card model Number of operation units game clock Boost clock Infinity Cache capacity Display memory capacity memory interface Typical Graphics Card Power Consumption Radeon RX 6400 12 1923MHz 2321MHz 16MB 4GB（GDDR6） 64bit 53W Radeon RX 6500 XT 16 2310MHz 2815MHz 16MB 4/8GB（GDDR6） 64bit 107/113W Radeon RX 6600 28 2044MHz 2491MHz 32MB 8GB（GDDR6） 128bit 132W Radeon RX 6600 XT 32 2359 MHz 2589 MHz 32MB 8GB（GDDR6） 128bit 160W Radeon RX 6650 XT 32 2055MHz 2635MHz 32MB 8GB（GDDR6） 128bit 180W Radeon RX 6700 36 1941MHz 2450MHz 80MB 10GB（GDDR6） 160bit 175W Radeon RX 6700 XT 40 2424MHz 2581MHz 96MB 12GB（GDDR6） 192bit 230W Radeon RX 6750 XT 40 2150MHz 2600MHz 96MB 12GB（GDDR6） 192bit 250W Radeon RX6800 60 1815MHz 2015MHz 128MB 16GB（GDDR6） 256bit 250W Radeon RX6800 XT 72 2015MHz 2250 MHz 128MB 16GB（GDDR6） 256bit 300W Radeon RX6900 XT 80 2015MHz 2250 MHz 128MB 16GB（GDDR6） 256bit 300W Radeon RX6950 XT 80 1890MHz 2310 MHz 128MB 16GB（GDDR6） 256bit 335W

Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have no problem in high-end product planning, but when it comes to low-end products, some “waste sand” (referring to the waste of the main raw material for producing chips: silicon) are cut out.

For example, the performance of the Radeon RX 6600 / RX 6600XT is almost enough to meet the performance requirements of AAA games at 1080p resolution, and the selling prices are USD 329 / 379 respectively, and the power consumption of the Radeon RX 6600 graphics card With only 132W, a 450W power supply can meet the needs of the whole machine, making it a good upgrade option for budget-conscious.

However, the Radeon RX 6500XT is obviously a case of positioning failure. Its performance is slightly insufficient for most AAA games, and it also cancels the AV1 hardware decoding function, making it a higher-priced card than a bright card (no matter how low the performance is). , only a display card that can light up the screen), but it can’t meet the performance requirements of the game, and it can’t fill the vacancy of the old computer that wants to obtain the AV1 hardware decoding function by upgrading the graphics card, forming the embarrassment of high and low. Happening.

AMD will hold the RDNA 3 architecture product launch conference on November 3, 2022. If there is no accident, the corresponding products are the Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. Whether they can compete with the GeForce RTX 40 series launched by NVIDIA, let us continue Read on.