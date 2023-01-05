AMD

After high-end desktops, AMD is now bringing RDNA 3-based GPUs to laptops. During CES 2023, AMD officially released the Radeon RX 7000 series of mobile graphics cards, including RX 7600M XT and RX 7600M for high frame rate 1080p games, and RX 7700S and RX 7600S for thin and light notebooks. At the same time, there are several new GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture, which should appear on relatively affordable laptops in the future.

The first is the RX 7600M XT that best represents AMD’s ambitions in gaming laptops. This graphics card has 32 computing units and 8GB GDDR6 memory (equivalent frequency 18GHz), and its power consumption can be set within the range of 75W to 120W. According to the official test results, it can easily beat the desktop RTX 3060. In the highest setting of “Assassin’s Mission 3”, it can run 184fps, compared with only 160fps on the 12GB RTX 3060. However, AMD also admitted that its own GPU still does not outperform the 3060 in some games, such as running “PUBG”, there will be a 9fps gap (145fps vs. 154fps). As for the RX 7600M, it is equipped with 28 computing units. It also has 8GB of GDDR6 memory (16GHz equivalent) and a power range of 50W to 90W.

AMD

On the RX 7700S and 7600S, there are 32 and 28 computing units respectively, and the specifications correspond to the RX 7600M XT and 7600M. But their power consumption can only be up to 100W and 75W. AMD said that the 7700S can run 87fps in “Dianyu Renke 2077”, and “Death Stranding” has a performance of 147fps (both running at 1080p).

Although the architecture of the RDNA 3 graphics card is very powerful, it still lags behind NVIDIA’s graphics card in terms of ray tracing performance, especially when using DLSS 3 upscaling. It is worth mentioning that AMD has also brought the Smart Shift RSR function to the laptop this time. Through it, players can zoom the screen and increase the frame rate, and related updates are expected to be launched in the first half of 2023.

Laptops equipped with the Radeon RX 7000 series will be available starting next month, including the AMD Advantage Alienware M16 and M18 from Dell and the TUF Gaming A16 from ASUS. The aforementioned new RDNA 2 product is led by the RX 6550M. It has 16 computing cores and 4GB of memory, and the power range is 50W to 80W.