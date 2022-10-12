Enthusiast Citizen has released new rumors about AMD’s next-generation Radeon RX 7000 graphics card featuring the RDNA 3 GPU architecture. The leaker, who was very accurate on previous leaks, said AMD will launch two flagship models in December and shared some performance estimates.



According to Enthusiast Citizen, AMD will officially launch its RDNA 3 series graphics cards on November 3 under the Radeon RX 7000 banner. This has been officially announced by AMD. The retail launch of these graphics cards will take place in December, so expect a delay of almost a month, considering the same thing happened with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs, which officially launched in late August but didn’t start retailing until the end of September.

The leaker explained that there will be two Radeon RX 7000 flagship graphics cards, called the first flagship and the second flagship. It is unclear if this refers to the Navi 31 and Navi 32 or the two versions of the Navi 31 GPU. But both GPUs will be MCM designs and run on TSMC’s 5nm process.

Enthusiast Citizen goes further on the performance of the AMD Radeon RX 70000 with RDNA 3 architecture. In terms of ray tracing and rasterization performance, the AMD series may struggle to compete with NVIDIA’s recently launched GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards, especially the top-of-the-line RTX 4090, which offers 50% to 100% improvements in standard rasterization workloads , and further boost performance in ray tracing and DLSS. So AMD may not be as confident in pricing its Radeon lineup as it is with the Ryzen lineup.

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will launch in November with a massive performance boost. David Wang, senior vice president of engineering at the company’s Radeon Technologies Group, said the next-generation GPUs in the Radeon RX 7000 series will provide more than 50 percent performance-per-watt improvement compared to existing RDNA 2 GPUs.

