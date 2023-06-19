AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT launch close? AsRock’s custom leaked online

After discovering from a simulation of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT that AMD’s mid-to-high-end card could outclass NVIDIA’s RTX 4070, curiosity around the GPU is skyrocketing. Luckily, it looks like it won’t be too long for the card to hit the market: the Radeon RX 7800 XT at AsRock has appeared on the net in the last few hours.

In particular, AsRock has registered two AMD GPUs at the Eurasian Economic Commission, a certification body that deals with (among other things) electronic products entering Russia and Central Asian countries. Both registered graphics cards have the Radeon RX 7800 XT nomenclature, removing any doubts about the type of cards presented by AsRock.

Specifically, the company has registered the AsRock RX 7800 XT PG 16GO e la AsRock RX 7800 XT PGW 16 GO. The wording PG stands for “Phantom Gaming”, a sub-brand of AsRock which indicates products that tend to be high-end. The “W” of the second registered model, on the other hand, should indicate a GPU with improved cooling and a overclock of the factory compared to the specifications of the other variant presented to the EEC, which instead does not have the “W” in the name.

Instead, the number 16 indicates that the two graphics cards will have 16GB of VRAM, in line with what some leakers have already predicted for AMD’s Radeon RX 7800 XT. Unfortunately, the listing of the Eurasian Economic Commission does not reveal anything more about the two GPUs, which however should have a price between 400 and 700 Dollars.

We also remind you that the Radeon RX 7800 XT is lagging behindexactly like the “younger sister” Radeon RX 7700 XT: not surprisingly, AMD first had to launch the two Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX and, after a good six months away, the entry-level GPU Radeon RX 7600 without any proposal between the high end and the low end.

According to Tom’s Hardware, it is possible that the general economic environment has forced a similar move on AMD, leading the Red Team to wait to “empty” the warehouses from last generation Radeon RX 6900, 6800 and 6700 leftovers before launching competitive GPUs with the new RDNA3 architecture.

