AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

by admin
AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

16 GB VRAM and Navi32 GPU from Powercolor confirmed by the “red devil”. Everything we know about AMD’s latest graphics card prank.

Bild: Powercolor

Was that what AMD wanted? For the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has not yet been officially presented, the graphics card manufacturer Powercolor has now leaked the first specs for their “Red Devil” graphics card.

The information shortly

To date, there are already three larger RDNA3 models. In contrast to these, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is based on the slightly smaller Navi32 GPU (“Wheat Nas”). According to Powercolor, there will be 3,840 shader units and 60 GPU clusters on the data sheet. We also already know about the graphics memory: it should be 16 GB GDDR6 (18 GBit/s). These are to be connected with 256 bits. That means: We can expect a memory bandwidth of 576 GB/s.

Bild: Powercolor

It can be assumed that AMD will not really like this leak and that someone from the Powercolor team will receive a proper reprimand. It is possible that AMD had planned a presentation at gamescom, which is scheduled for August 23-27, 2023 in Cologne.

Bild: Powercolor

assessment

If the specs are correct, it can be assumed that this is only a slight increase over the Radeon RX 6800 XT, which was released in November 2020. Of course, these are just speculations. The first benchmarks will shed light on the matter. Until then, it’s time to be patient and drink a cup or two of tea while waiting. We recommend peppermint!

Those: videocardz

