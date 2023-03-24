It seems that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is really not selling very well. As early as the beginning of this month in China, some brands have already adjusted the price of Radeon RX 7900 XT, and the range is not small. However, according to the latest news, the price of this graphics card has dropped again recently. Compared with AMD’s official suggested price , now it’s 20% cheaper to buy, less than NT$30,000.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT prices keep falling, China is now selling 20% ​​cheaper than the original price

According to a report by foreign media Wccftech, at the beginning of this month, a Starry Sky Radeon RX 7900 XT launched by VASTARMOR has been reduced to 6399 RMB (about NT$28,500), while the MSRP suggested price given by AMD is 7399 RMB ( About NT$32,900), the representative said it was 1,000 yuan cheaper (about NT$4,400), but this does not look like the bottom:



Just recently, the well-known XFX Radeon RX 7900XT three-fan version is even cheaper than this price. Now it only costs RMB 5,899 (including a free 100 RMB E-card), which is about NT $ 26,200. Compared with the original price, it has become 1500 cheaper Renminbi (about NT$6,700), about 20% off, this price is really delicious:



The good news is that you should be able to find a cheaper price than this in Taiwan. According to BingGo’s historical price tracking data, you can find 26,000 yuan now, so it’s really a big drop. However, the suggested price of this graphics card in Taiwan is relatively cheap, so the drop is not as much as 20%, which also means that there may be a chance to be even cheaper:



The U.S. has also dropped quite a bit. The price of the Sapphire Radeon RX 7900 XT PULSE card has now become 819.99 US dollars. With the promotional code VGAEXCAA428, you can enjoy a further discount and become 799 US dollars. The conversion is about 24,000 in Taiwan dollars, which is even higher than Taiwan and China. Cheap:



In addition, it can also be found from the above screenshots that this price drop is not a single brand, but multiple AMD partners. In addition, it should be noted that as AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT becomes cheaper and cheaper, this card often ranks among the best in weekly sales on foreign MindFactory websites, so it is likely to be sold out at a special price. People who are interested in this card can pay more attention to it. , You can consider starting when you see the price is good.

Beginning in April, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series low-end graphics cards will be launched one after another. It is no surprise that RTX 4070 will be launched first. There have been rumors that the market price of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 may be the same as the RTX 4070 Ti suggested price (MSRP). almost:



