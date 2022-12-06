AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is expected to be launched on December 13th. AMD officials have previously boasted that this card will scare RTX 4080. In addition, the price of RTX 4080 is really unappealing, so many players must be looking forward to its performance. How is the performance? Recently, there is finally a reference data. Earlier in the foreign Geekbench database, the running score of the RX 7900 XTX appeared, and it beat the RTX 4080 in the Vulkan part.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX scores appear on Geekbench 5, Vulkan is 20% faster than RTX 4080

Before looking at the running scores, friends who don’t know the specifications of the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, here is a quick introduction.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will be powered by Navi 31 XTX GPU with a total of 48 WGPs, 96 CUs and 6144 cores. The base clock is 2.3 GHz, and the overclocking clock is 2.5 GHz. Under the premise of 355W TBP, the computing performance will be as high as 61 TFLOPs. Equipped with 28GB VRAM, it can provide 960GB/s bandwidth.

Earlier, someone discovered that in the Geekbench database, there was a test score using an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card that has not yet been sold. The test platform is AMD Ryzen 7 7700X processor, ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E EXTREME motherboard, and 32GB DDR5 memory .

The OpenCL score got 228647 points:



According to the consolidated table of foreign media Wccftech, it can be seen that AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is only behind RTX 4080, about 8%, and is 20% faster than the previous generation RX 6900 XT. I think this improvement is not very ideal, because According to the previous statement, the RDNA 3 graphics card should be 60~70% faster than the RX 6950 XT. We can expect that the OpenCL running score will be higher than this after the release, and it may surpass the RTX 4080:





The Vulkan score got 179579 points:



This one is pretty good, not only 20% faster than the RTX 4080, but also 37% ahead of the RX 6900 XT:





Of course, I think it is more accurate to look at 3DMark and game tests for more practical performance. In any case, according to past experience, there should be actual test reports on the Internet before it goes on sale, and then you can determine whether you should buy this product. Zhang Zhang (basically it must be worth it, because the RTX 4080 is too expensive).

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX 24 GB and Radeon RX 7900 XT 20 GB graphics cards are expected to be available on December 13 for $999 and $899, respectively.

