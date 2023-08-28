AMD Radeon Unveils Custom Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card in Partnership with UBISOFT

AMD Radeon Teases Custom Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Graphics Card for “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” Release

AMD Radeon recently unveiled a promotional video showcasing a customized version of the Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card. Developed in collaboration with AMD and UBISOFT, this graphics card is set to be released concurrently with the highly anticipated game “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” on December 7, 2023.

The custom Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is based on the publicly available AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card, with modifications made to its appearance. For more details, interested individuals can visit the official website for additional information.

The promotional video released by AMD Radeon highlights the stunning 4K gaming experiences that will be made possible with this graphics card as players immerse themselves in the vivid landscapes of Pandora. To acquire the custom RX 7900 XTX, users can participate in special promotions and giveaways organized by AMD, Ubisoft, and other partners.

The tweet featuring the promotional video reads, “Delivering breathtaking 4k experiences from the landscapes of Pandora, meet the custom Avatar AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Hunt down this custom RX 7900 XTX through special promotions and giveaways running with AMD, Ubisoft, and other partners.”

Fans of the Avatar franchise, as well as gaming enthusiasts, have eagerly awaited the release of “Avatar: Pandora’s Frontier” and the accompanying custom graphics card, which promises to enhance the immersive experience provided by the game.

For those interested in learning more, a list of further reading materials is available on the official website. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the content provided by AMD Radeon and may not reflect the official statements or views of the company.

