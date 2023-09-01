AMD Releases AMD Software Adrenalin Edition 23.8.2: Day-0 Support for Highly Anticipated RPG ‘Starfield’ with Game Performance Boost

AMD’s latest release of the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.8.2 driver software is here, and it’s bringing some exciting updates for gamers. The new driver provides Day-0 support for Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG game “Starfield”, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the exciting new world of the game.

But that’s not all – the new driver also brings some impressive performance improvements for AMD graphics cards. Specifically, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT now offer a 16% game performance improvement at 4K resolution compared to the previous version of the driver. This means that gamers can expect smoother gameplay and better overall performance while playing their favorite games.

AMD’s collaboration with Bethesda on “Starfield” is an important part of their annual partnership. To celebrate this collaboration, AMD is offering a special promotion. From now until September 30, 2023, anyone who purchases a designated AMD Radeon RX 7000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, as well as a designated Ryzen 7000 series processor or eligible game systems equipped with Ryzen 7000 series processors and Radeon RX 7000 series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, will receive a free “Starfield” game serial number. This promotion is a great opportunity for gamers to upgrade their hardware and get their hands on this highly anticipated game.

However, it’s important to note that the digital advanced version of “Starfield” is currently only in early access, and the general version will be officially launched on September 6. Additionally, at this time, the game only supports Simplified Chinese. Players eagerly anticipating the game’s launch will have to wait a little longer and check out the reviews from other players once it’s officially released.

If you want to learn more about AMD’s latest driver update and their collaboration with Bethesda on “Starfield”, you can find additional information on the event website or AMD’s official website. This is an exciting time for AMD and gamers alike, as they continue to deliver high-quality gaming experiences and push the boundaries of graphics performance.

Further reading:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

