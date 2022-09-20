AMD recently announced that it will enable a new CPU naming principle for mobile platforms. Two hours before the 2022 NVIDIA fall GTC conference, AMD announced the first wave of products of the new naming principle, which are the Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 series processors code-named Mendocino. Mendocino is AMD’s new generation of entry-level mobile APU, belonging to the U series products, set at 8-15W TDP thin and light notebook type, can bring more than 12 hours of power, Lenovo, HP and Acer will be the fourth in 2022 This quarter launched notebook products powered by the Mendocino platform.

▲ Mendocino uses Ryzen 2 architecture CPU with Radeon 610M GPU combination

Mendocino is AMD’s new generation of entry-level mobile processors, designed to compete with Intel’s 11th-generation Core i3-level products in the entry-level market. The 7020 series from the code name is a symbol of 2022 products, and uses Zen 2 architecture; Ryzen 7020 It is composed of a 4-core, 8-thread Zen 2 CPU with Athlon 7020 with a maximum Boost clock of 4.3GHz and a Radeon 610M GPU. It adopts a 6nm process and can support LPDDR5 memory. Up to 12 hours of power, while power consumption is specially adjusted for video listening.

▲It is emphasized that compared to Intel Core i3-1115G4, the pure performance of the CPU still wins

▲Emphasis that even with 4GB RAM, it is still faster than the competitor with 8GB RAM

The Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 series target the Core i3-115G4 of the Tiger Lake generation. Although they are the entry-level Core products of the old generation, they have become Intel’s main processors at the entry-level due to price factors; AMD emphasizes that in comparison, not only It has higher pure performance, and can benefit from low-cost, high-speed BGA-type NVMe SSD, even with only 4GB RAM, it can load applications faster than competing 8GB RAM systems.

▲ Mendocino with a new generation of Radeon 610M integrated GPU

The GPU of the Mendocino series is the Radeon 610M based on the RDNA 2 architecture. In addition to the advanced functions and energy efficiency ratio of the RDNA 2 architecture, it also supports the decoding of AV1 encoding, as well as the new screen output power management. Games such as LOL, CS, DOTA 2, etc. can reach 60fps at 720P resolution.

▲ AMD emphasizes adding a new generation of support including standby, wake-up and security

Although Ryzen 7020 and Athlon 7020 are older Zen 2 architectures, it does not mean that the internal architecture is still on the Ryzen platform at that time. AMD still introduces modern features for Mendocino, including next-generation standby mode, fast wake-up, microphone radio enhancement, Microsoft Ink stylus technology, fast charging, secure BIOS, Microsoft’s new power management, and more, as well as power-efficient and high-performance LPDDR5 memory and Windows 11’s modern security features.

▲ The Mendocino series currently includes three product lineups

Mendocino currently offers three products, including the Ryzen 5 7520U with 4 cores and 8 threads (2.8GHz base clock, 4.3GHz boost), and the 4 cores 8 threads (2.4GHz base clock, 4.1GHz boost) Ryzen 5 7520U Ryzen 3 7320U, and Athlon Gold 7220U with dual core 4 threads (2.4GHz base clock, 3.7GHz boost).

▲ AMD expects to gradually update mobile APU platforms of other performance tiers in 2030

Mendocino will be the first U-series mobile APU with a new naming principle. AMD also expects to update products for higher-level mobile APUs in 2023. The mainstream and advanced thin and light products will use the Ryzen 3 architecture, while the top thin and light products will be based on the Ryzen 3 architecture. High-performance products will only import Zen 4 architecture.