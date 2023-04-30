AMD “reminds” us that its video cards have twice the memory of RTX

When it comes to PC gaming, pending the definitive consecration of the third Intel ARC player, over the years a strong dualism has developed and imposed itself between red team e team verdewith AMD and NVIDIA working in very different directions.

NVIDIA, for example, has never focused more on technology than on brute power as in recent generations, up to Ada Lovelace, an architecture freak of efficiency which also relies to guarantee a gen over gen gap sul DLSS3 con Frame Generation.

However, despite the acclaimed goodness of these Deep Learning-based features, NVIDIA’s 40 Series itself has fueled the debate on the amount of video memory available due to some choices judged by many to be out of step with the times, with a gaming industry aiming ever higher from this point of view (for example, as we pointed out in our PC test of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor).

When it comes to the direct competitor, we know how much ad AMD like to stay on the piece: already during the launch of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, in fact, there was no shortage of digs about the size of the video cards and the use of new generation connectors. For this reason, it is not at all surprising that Sasa Marinkovic of AMD also took part in the discussion on video memory, who wanted to underline on his official Twitter profile how AMD is ahead of NVIDIA in terms of amount of memory per price.

As can be seen in the image below, AMD manages to deliver well 16GB of video memory starting at just $499 for the Radeon RX 6800, while to get an NVIDIA video card with lots of memory you need to spend at least the $1,199 RTX 4080 and the closest card to the 6800, the $549 RTX 3070, offers just half as much.

Although video memory is clearly not the only condition for evaluating the goodness of a video card, in fact this comparative can make us reflect on the choices made by the two brands over the last few years.