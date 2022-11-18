Home Technology AMD RX 7900 XT, NVIDIA RTX 4080 Gaming Performance vs. NVIDIA Relying on Light Chasing
AMD RX 7900 XT, NVIDIA RTX 4080 Gaming Performance vs. NVIDIA Relying on Light Chasing

Both NVIDIA RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 are already on the market. Due to the lack of competition, despite the high price, some players who require higher game performanceAlso had to bite the bullet and start.

According to AMD, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT of the RDNA 3 architecture are going to fight against the RTX 4080, so what is their gaming strength?

By collecting the test results of RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, combined with the game performance of RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT shared by AMD (both set in 4K resolution and high quality), we compiled a table, you may wish to refer to it.

It should be noted that since the results are not run on a set of test platforms, there will inevitably be deviations, but the actual deviation should not be much.

The games include: “Evil Castle Village”, “Cyberpunk 2077”, and “Watch Dogs: Freedom Legion”. From the performance point of view, without ray tracing, the RX 7900 XT is enough to compete with the RTX 4080. You must know that the price difference between the two is 300 US dollars.

Of course, ray tracing is the housekeeping skill of NVIDIA graphics cards. Once the game supports it, the performance after it is turned on is still higher than that of AMD graphics cards.

