Home » AMD RX7000 can also stream AV1 encoding to YouTube OBS Studio 29.1 is officially launched
Technology

AMD RX7000 can also stream AV1 encoding to YouTube OBS Studio 29.1 is officially launched

by admin
AMD RX7000 can also stream AV1 encoding to YouTube OBS Studio 29.1 is officially launched
Note Studio

OBS Studio, the stream production software favored by many live YouTubers, launched the official version 29.1 this morning, providing support for AMD RX7000 and Intel GPUs. AV1 encodingStreaming is supported, and multi-track recording can be selected in the simple output recording setting. Users can now download the update through the “Check for Updates” function of OBS Studio.

Download “OBS Studio”:click here

AV1 uses a better encoding method, so that video producers can record and stream images with better quality at the same bit rate. OBS Studio has been added in the earlier version 29.0AV1 support for NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU and Intel Arc GPU, and now 29.1 extends support to AMD RX7000 GPUs in the Windows version. Currently only YouTube Gaming and Discord offer beta support for AV1 streaming.

In addition to AV1, the latest Windows version of OBS Studio also provides HEVC encoder for Intel GPU, and the macOS version supports HEVC and ProRes 4444 support.

NVIDIA’s Content Creator Product Line Manager, Gerardo Delgado, also updated the OBS Studio NVENC Encoding Setting Guideadding the setting of YouTube AV1, interested NVIDIA users can refer to it.

In addition to supporting more encoders for video, the latest version of OBS Studio has also made more improvements to recording. First, you can now select multi-track recording in the “Video” of the simple interface of “Settings > Output”. In addition, Lossless audio encodings such as FLAC or ALAC can now also be selected.

In addition, in the filter of the audio source, a three-band equalizer is added, which is adjusted according to high, medium and low frequencies; and the upward compressor can normalize the audio with too low volume.

For image capture device sources, frame rates higher than 60fps are now supported, and more audio inputs are automatically configured.

Most recent video:

previous articleNoble FoKus Mystique hands-on trial performance can hold high-end wired headphones
next postUpgrade “Cool” with ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC

A nerd who loves to ride a bicycle, a girl who loves glasses. Motto: 1. Cholesterol is directly proportional to deliciousness; 2. Everyone can be deceived, but you must not deceive yourself; 3. The goods that are sold are the money, and the collections that are not sold are worthless; 4. Ride a bicycle, It is to eat more delicious food! 5. A righteous word does not necessarily come from the mouth of a righteous person;

See also  Microsoft's Game Pass platform generates $2.9 billion in revenue on Xbox alone in 2021, accounting for 18% of overall game-related revenue #Xbox Game Pass (183778)

You may also like

Surveillance camera with RGB light like Hue: Eufy...

Weekly: Emotional AI, heat pumps, liberty money

Acer Launches New Swift X 16 Laptop Featuring...

Upgrade “Cool” with ASUS TUF RTX 4070 OC

Appian, new Partner Program and 2023 Partner Award...

Young men aren’t shy about getting hair transplants...

films, series and programs to see on May...

“League of Legends: Power of Convergence” will be...

Growing lateral security in multicloud environments

A new space station with artificial gravity is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy