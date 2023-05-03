AMD RX7000 can also stream AV1 encoding to YouTube OBS Studio 29.1 is officially launched

OBS Studio, the stream production software favored by many live YouTubers, launched the official version 29.1 this morning, providing support for AMD RX7000 and Intel GPUs. AV1 encoding Streaming is supported, and multi-track recording can be selected in the simple output recording setting. Users can now download the update through the “Check for Updates” function of OBS Studio.

Download “OBS Studio”: click here

AV1 uses a better encoding method, so that video producers can record and stream images with better quality at the same bit rate. OBS Studio has been added in the earlier version 29.0 AV1 support for NVIDIA RTX 40 GPU and Intel Arc GPU , and now 29.1 extends support to AMD RX7000 GPUs in the Windows version. Currently only YouTube Gaming and Discord offer beta support for AV1 streaming.

In addition to AV1, the latest Windows version of OBS Studio also provides HEVC encoder for Intel GPU, and the macOS version supports HEVC and ProRes 4444 support.

NVIDIA’s Content Creator Product Line Manager, Gerardo Delgado, also updated the OBS Studio NVENC Encoding Setting Guide adding the setting of YouTube AV1, interested NVIDIA users can refer to it.

See more I’ve updated my OBS NVENC Guide with the AV1 settings for YouTube, in case anyone needs them: https://t.co/WQIeGizLRD — Gerardo Delgado (@gerdelgado) May 2, 2023

In addition to supporting more encoders for video, the latest version of OBS Studio has also made more improvements to recording. First, you can now select multi-track recording in the “Video” of the simple interface of “Settings > Output”. In addition, Lossless audio encodings such as FLAC or ALAC can now also be selected.

In addition, in the filter of the audio source, a three-band equalizer is added, which is adjusted according to high, medium and low frequencies; and the upward compressor can normalize the audio with too low volume.

For image capture device sources, frame rates higher than 60fps are now supported, and more audio inputs are automatically configured.

