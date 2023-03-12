AMD’s internal marketing documents show that Ryzen 7 7800X3D is about 24% ahead of i9-13900K in 1080p game performance.

The upcoming Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, which will be launched on 4/6, has been revealed by AMD for its relatively high gaming performance. This processor has 8 cores and 16 threads, 96MB L3 cache, 4.X/5.0GHz Pulse, 120W TDP, priced at $449 in US dollars.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D against Intel Core 9 13900K, tested Rainbow Six Siege, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn in four games.

The four games 7800X3D is about 13~24% ahead of i9-13900K; and compared with the previous generation 5800X3D, it is 21~30% ahead in games such as Rainbow Six Siege, Warhammer: Dawn of War III, CS:GO and DOTA 2.

If players are looking for the most cost-effective game processor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which will be launched on 4/6, seems to have the best balance between price and game performance.

At that time, if the performance test is here, I will share with you players, the most cost-effective game processor test this year.

source: techpowerup.com