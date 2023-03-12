Home Technology AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D game performance is about 24% ahead of i9-13900K
Technology

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D game performance is about 24% ahead of i9-13900K

by admin
AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D game performance is about 24% ahead of i9-13900K

AMD’s internal marketing documents show that Ryzen 7 7800X3D is about 24% ahead of i9-13900K in 1080p game performance.

The upcoming Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, which will be launched on 4/6, has been revealed by AMD for its relatively high gaming performance. This processor has 8 cores and 16 threads, 96MB L3 cache, 4.X/5.0GHz Pulse, 120W TDP, priced at $449 in US dollars.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D against Intel Core 9 13900K, tested Rainbow Six Siege, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn in four games.

The four games 7800X3D is about 13~24% ahead of i9-13900K; and compared with the previous generation 5800X3D, it is 21~30% ahead in games such as Rainbow Six Siege, Warhammer: Dawn of War III, CS:GO and DOTA 2.

If players are looking for the most cost-effective game processor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which will be launched on 4/6, seems to have the best balance between price and game performance.

At that time, if the performance test is here, I will share with you players, the most cost-effective game processor test this year.

source: techpowerup.com

Further reading:

See also  12.5 inch laptop or 17.3 inch tablet ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED foldable screen laptop - Computer Field HKEPC Hardware

You may also like

piqd | Aymara in the internet age

Fabrizio Martini, the preacher of the electric revolution

StoryPhones in the test + competition for free...

I dreamed of a tech pot capable of...

Apple iPad (10th generation) in the test: For...

The LiTime 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 battery in the...

Combining OptiNAND, UltraSMR and other technologies, WD pushes...

The current scams at WhatsApp

childhood memory!News that the game “Counter-Strike” will launch...

early 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy