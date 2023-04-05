Home Technology AMD Ryzen 7000 series notebook processors with Zen 4 architecture will be matched with orange stickers
Who decided to call all architecture processors Ryzen 7000…

The Zen 4 architecture is very clear in AMD desktop processors, currently it is the Ryzen 7000 or Ryzen 7000X3D series products, but it is a bit more complicated in the notebook part, because it covers Zen 2, Zen 3, Zen 3+ Up to the Zen 4 processor architecture…

Ryzen 7020 series: Zen 2 and 6nm process, 15-28W, code-named Mendocino;
Ryzen 7030 series: Zen 3 and 7nm process, 15 – 28W, codenamed Barcelo-R;
Ryzen 7035 series: Zen 3+ and 6nm process, 15 – 45W, code name Rembrandt-R;
Ryzen 7040 series: Zen 4 and 4nm process, 15 – 45W, codenamed Phoenix;
Ryzen 7045 series: Zen 4 and 5nm process, 55W+, codenamed Dragon Range;

We are very clear that the Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series processors of AMD notebook processors are the real Zen 4 architecture, but for ordinary consumers, there may be no way to clearly distinguish which processor is the latest Zen 4 Architecture… So, why mix it all up in the first place…

Therefore, AMD plans to make a distinction on the notebook, and the easiest way is the sticker.

According to Videocardz’s report, AMD plans to introduce orange stickers on Dragon Range and Phoenix, that is, Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series processor laptops, to distinguish Zen 4 and non-Zen 4 processor architectures.

Now that it is beginning to enter April, I don’t know if there is a chance to see the Ryzen 7000 series processor laptop with Zen 4 architecture…


