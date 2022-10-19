Home Technology AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Sales Data Exposure
AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processor Sales Data Exposure

In the end, which one of AMD’s latest generation Ryzen 7000 series processors has the best sales? Some people may think that it is the most powerful Ryzen 9 7950X or the cheapest Ryzen 5 7600X, but an AMD internal report exposed by foreign media That’s not the case, the documentation shows.

According to foreign media exposure, they received an internal document from AMD showing sales data for the Ryzen 7000 series processors, and the data shows that the global shipments of the Ryzen 9 7900X are the first. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is the second flagship model in the Ryzen 7000 series, with a suggested price of $549 (about HK$4,300), which is much more expensive than the $399 for the Ryzen 7 7700X and $299 for the Ryzen 5 7600X.

In addition, there is also news that the overall sales of the Ryzen 7000 series processors are not ideal, and production has begun, which is far from the sales of the previous generation Ryzen 5000 series.

