AMD Ryzen 7040U Series Processors: A Review of the Acer Swift Edge 16

The long-awaited laptops with the AMD Ryzen 7040U series processors, codenamed Phoenix, have finally arrived for testing. These processors are part of the “U” series, which is targeted at thin and light laptops with a TDP between 15-30W. The Ryzen 7040U series features the Zen 4 processor architecture and includes the Ryzen 7 7840U, Ryzen 5 7640U, Ryzen 5 7540U, and Ryzen 3 7440U.

One of the standout features of the Ryzen 7040U series is the integration of the Ryzen AI Engine of AMD XDNA architecture, making it the world‘s first x86 architecture processor to integrate AI Engine. The AMD Ryzen 7 7840U, with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a maximum clock of 5.1GHz, boasts an 8-core and 16-thread configuration and integrates the AMD Radeon 780M display chip with RDNA 3 GPU architecture.

One of the laptops that has been tested with the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor is the Acer Swift Edge 16. This 16-inch laptop features an OLED panel with a 16:10 ratio and a 3200 x 2000 resolution. It weighs 1.24kg and measures 357.55 x 245.9 x 14.48 -15.24 mm, making it convenient to carry around.

The testing of the Acer Swift Edge 16 using the Ryzen 7 7840U processor has shown impressive performance in various benchmarks, surpassing the Ryzen 7 6800U in most areas. In terms of battery life, it can last for 8 hours and 41 minutes of continuous use under the PCMark 10 Video test conditions.

The Ryzen 7 7840U processor also includes AI functions such as automatic composition processing, eye contact, and background effects, which are useful for video conferencing.

As the market eagerly awaits the debut of Intel’s Core Ultra series processors code-named Meteor Lake, the performance comparison between these two competitors will be highly anticipated.

Overall, the testing of the Acer Swift Edge 16 using the Ryzen 7 7840U processor has been promising, and the future looks bright for the Ryzen 7040U series processors.

