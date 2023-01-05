CES 2023 AMD has prepared a lot of new products, including the release of desktop Ryzen 7000X3D, Ryzen 7000 65W processor update, and AMD Ryzen 7045 / 7040 new generation notebook processor, as well as Radoen 7600M XT / 7700S notebook GPU update together , which means that this year, AA laptops will get performance upgrade again.

First of all, it is a bit hard to remember the names of AMD Ryzen notebook products. The products of the new generation Zen 4 architecture are the Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” and 7040 “Phoenix” series. updated version.

Therefore, the key point is that the Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” is a HX 55W+ high-performance series, which is provided for extreme gaming and creative laptops; while the Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” series is a mainstream performance processor with HS 35-45W and U 15-28W thin and light commercial processor.

This table is relatively clear that the Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” is a Zen 4 architecture, 5nm process processor, and has a high specification of up to 16C32T and only supports DDR5 memory.

The Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” also has the same Zen 4 architecture but uses a 4nm process and a maximum specification of 8C16T, but it has more internal display cores 12 x RDNA 3 and supports DDR5 / LPDDR5 and other options, and it also has AI Engine.

To put it simply, you can tell from the suffix model number, for example, the HX 55W series belongs to the extreme performance, providing the highest performance required for flagship gaming notebooks and creative notebooks, and only Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” products.

The mainstream HS 35-45W performance series includes the Ryzen 7040 “Phoenix” and the 7035 “Rembrandt-R” (updated) of the previous generation architecture. As for the U 15-28W series, it is more complicated from thin and light commercial products to entry-level documents. There are 7040 “Phoenix” new architecture, and the previous generation 7035 “Rembrandt-R”, 7030 “Barcelo-R” and 7020 “Mendocino” and other products.

First of all, Ryzen 7045 “Dragon Range” adopts Zen 4 architecture, 5nm process, high specifications of up to 16C32T, 5.4GHz Boost and 80MB cache.

The Ryzen 7045 series includes:

7945HX 16C32T、5.4GHz Boost、80MB Cache

7845HX 12C24T、5.2GHz Boost、76MB Cache

7745HX 8C16T、5.1GHz Boost、40MB Cache

7645HX 6C12T、5.0GHz Boost、38MB Cache

Of course, the first new models will include Lenovo Legion, ROG Strix, Alienware m16 & m18, which are expected to be launched in February 2023.

In terms of performance, compared with the previous generation 6900HX, the Ryzen 7945HX has a multi-core 78% and single-thread 18% performance improvement. In terms of games, Ryzen 7945HX can have a 29%-62% improvement in game performance.

Then AMD introduced the XDNA Adaptive AI Architecture, which can accelerate the data Flow operation of neural network operations.

At the same time, AMD announced that the first x86 processor integrates the function of the Ryzen AI engine, which can provide real-time multitasking tasks of 4 AI streams at the same time, and can have a 35% increase in AI speed response.

Through the hardware acceleration of Ryzen AI, you can have better battery life (when using AI applications), faster response, and low latency; and AMD also promises to continue to develop software and hardware, so that Ryzen AI can work together , games, security and predictive UI and other applications have better performance.

A Ryzen AI burst out suddenly may still not understand the actual application, but AMD Ryzen 7040 laptop processor is the first processor equipped with Ryzen AI function, including Zen 4 architecture, RDNA 3 graphics core, XDNA AI engine And adopt a more advanced 4nm process.

The Ryzen 7040 series includes:

7940HS 8C16T、5.2GHz Boost、40MB Cache

7840HS 8C16T、5.1GHz Boost、40MB Cache

7640HS 6C12T、5.0GHz Boost、38MB Cache

This series of processors has a TDP of 35-45W, and all of them have Ryzen AI functions. It is expected to be officially launched in March this year.

As for the Ryzen 7035, 7030 and Pro series with the updated architecture of the previous generation, they are updated, allowing notebook manufacturers to have more flexibility in matching specifications.

Notebook GPU launched AMD Radeon RX 7600M series, including RX 7600M XT and RX 7600M, which adopt RDNA 3 architecture and have AV1 codec capability.

The RX 7600M XT can meet the performance requirements of 1080p games, and it is better than the performance of the previous generation RX 6600M. And it is more powerful than the RTX 3060 desktop graphics card.

There are also Radeon RX 7000S series for thin gaming laptops, including RX 7700S and RX 7600S, independent GPUs with relatively lower power consumption requirements. And still able to meet the 1080p game performance.

The main specifications of this notebook GPU update can be referred to the table below. RX 7600M XT requires 75-120W power consumption, RDNA 3 architecture 32 CU, 2048 rendering cores, 8GB GDDR6 + 32MB Infinity Cache specifications.

As for the RX 7600M, it only needs 50-90W power consumption, RDNA 3 architecture 28 CU, 1792 rendering cores, 8GB GDDR6 + 32MB Infinity Cache specifications. The RX 7700S is a version of the RX 7600M XT with the same specifications but lower power consumption, and the RX 7600S has the same specifications as the RX 7600M, but requires lower power consumption.

In the future, it is expected that Alienware M18&M16 will update the specifications of Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000.

ASUS TUF GAMING A16 is an AMD Advantage notebook that also adopts the specifications of Ryzen 7000 and Radeon RX 7000S.