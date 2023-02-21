In AMD’s official promotional document, it revealed some performance comparisons of the Ryzen 7045 notebook processor with the 12th generation Intel Core notebook.

AMD uses 7945HX, 7845HX, 7745HX and 7645HX to match the 12th generation Intel Core notebook processors. The specifications are compared as follows.

Compared with the previous generation 6900HX, the performance of 7945HX is 123% higher for multiple cores and 22% higher for single thread; if compared with i9-12900HX, it is 52% better for multi-core and 2% better for single thread.

The game performance is only compared with the previous generation 6900HX with 7945HX, and the performance in different games has been improved from 29% to 62%, but the actual performance still needs to wait for the independent GPU performance test.

The 7945HX, 7745HX and 7645HX all beat the comparable Intel notebook processors in the Cinebench R23 test.

If there is no accident, AMD will launch a new generation of AMD notebooks in the next few months, and the official data will be provided for your reference.

source: amd.com