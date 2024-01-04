AMD Ryzen 8700G internal graphics benchmarks released, comparable to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Set to Launch Ryzen 8000G Processor Series with Radeon 780M Internal Display

AMD is gearing up to launch the Ryzen 8000G processor series, and it is expected that the Ryzen 7 8700G will feature the Radeon 780M internal display. In a recent development, benchmark website Geekbench 6 has revealed graphics performance benchmarks related to the upcoming processors, showing promising results.

The overall performance score from the benchmark website indicates that the Radeon 780M internal display of the Ryzen 8700G reaches a clock speed of 2.9 GHz. The score in OpenCL reaches 29244 points and when switched to Vulkan, it hits 35427 points. In comparison, the GTX 1060, launched in 2016, has an OpenCL score of about 29809-28875 and an average Vulkan score around 35303.

While the graphics performance of the Radeon 780M is comparable to independent graphics cards from about 10 years ago, it has been widely used in handheld consoles such as ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go. Despite not being at the cutting edge of graphics technology, the internal display is more than capable of meeting simple leisure and entertainment needs for gaming.

The upcoming launch of the Ryzen 8000G processor series has sparked a lot of interest, especially given the promising performance of the Radeon 780M internal display. It remains to be seen how the new processors will perform in real-world scenarios, but the early indications look promising for AMD.

