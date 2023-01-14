AMD Ryzen 9 7900‧Ryzen 7 7700‧Ryzen 5 7600 Tested! AMD released the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors with the new Zen 4 microarchitecture last year, but the first batch of them were only “X” enthusiast overclocking models, and recently AMD has finally added a new force to the Ryzen 7000 series, with a TDP of only 65W, targeting the mass mainstream market Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, this time ezone.hk will test these three models in detail for you.

Compared with the previous generation Ryzen 5000 series, the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors using the new Zen 4 microarchitecture have considerable improvements. The following ezone.hk will introduce them one by one:

Techno 01: Simultaneous IPC performance is 13% faster

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series, using the new-generation Zen 4 microarchitecture, is produced by TSMC on a 5nm process. The front-end L1 BTB (Branch Target Buffer) of the Zen 4 micro-architecture has increased from 1,024 entries in Zen 3 to 1,536 entries, which greatly improves the branch prediction bandwidth and has faster recovery speed when the prediction error occurs. The Zen 4 micro-architecture also uses independent INT integer and FP floating-point arithmetic units, but the number has increased from 160 and 256 in Zen 3 to 192 and 320, and the operation efficiency has been greatly improved.

AMD refers to the Zen 4 architecture under the same pulse, the IPC performance is 13% faster than Zen 3.



The new-generation Zen 4 microarchitecture has been improved in many ways.



At the same time, the Zen 4 micro-architecture has added AVX-512 instruction set support for the first time, and the related computing performance has been improved by 2.47 times compared with Zen 3. It is worth mentioning that the CCX (CPU Complex) module of the Zen 4 microarchitecture is similar to Zen 3. The number of built-in processing cores is 8, and a 32MB L3 Cache is set up, and then connected by the Ring Bus system architecture, but each core The independent L2 Cache is increased from 512KB to 1,024KB, greatly improving access efficiency. AMD refers to the IPC of Zen 4 micro-architecture at the same clock speed will be 13% higher than that of Zen 3 micro-architecture.

The Zen 4 microarchitecture adds support for the AVX-512 instruction set.



Zen 4 vs. Zen 3 architecture comparison.



Techno 02: DDR5, PCIe 5.0 Correspondence

Another selling point of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is the upgrade of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. The processor has a built-in I/O Die made of 6nm, and supports dual-channel DDR5 memory by default. The speed is increased from 3,200MHz in Ryzen 5000 series DDR4 to 5,200MHz, which greatly increases the memory bandwidth. At the same time, AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology is introduced to facilitate manufacturers to add high-frequency and low-latency parameters dedicated to AMD platforms in DDR5 memory.

Introduced AMD EXPO (Extended Profile for Overclocking) technology



For the PCIe part, the AMD Ryzen 7000 series natively provides 28 PCIe 5.0 buses for graphics cards, with a bandwidth of up to 112GB/s (the previous generation PCIe 4.0 only had 56GB/s). In addition, the entire line of AMD Ryzen 7000 series has a built-in RDNA2 architecture graphics core (only the Ryzen 5000G series APU in the previous generation had a built-in graphics core), providing hardware AV1 decoding, H.264 and HEVC decoding/encoding support, and corresponding to HDMI 2.1, USB -C DP Alt Mode up to [email protected] output.

The processor has a built-in I/O Die made of 6nm, and supports dual-channel DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 bus by default.



65W TDP model debut

The first batch of AMD Ryzen 7000 processors released last year included four models, namely Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X. They are all “X” enthusiast-level overclocking models with high TDP power consumption. The two models are up to 170W, and the heat is quite high. Basically, they must be used in conjunction with water cooling, and the latter two models also reach 105W. Therefore, these four models have relatively high requirements for system power supply and cooling equipment.

TDP is only 65W Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 for the mass mainstream market



This time, AMD launched these three new Ryzen 7000 members, including Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600, which are mainly targeting the mainstream market. Therefore, the manufacturer sets the TDP power consumption to only 65W, and the processor usage and heat are relatively low. General air cooling is sufficient. In addition, Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 come with an AMD Wraith Prism RGB cooler in the box, while Ryzen 5 7600 comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler, allowing users to save the cost of buying a cooler.

TDP is only 65W Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 for the mass mainstream market



Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 7 7700 come with an AMD Wraith Prism RGB cooler in the box, while Ryzen 5 7600 comes with a Wraith Stealth cooler, allowing users to save the cost of buying a cooler.



Support PBO overclocking

AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 also support the Precision Boost Overdriver (PBO) overclocking function. If users have sufficient budget and can use better cooling equipment such as AIO water cooling, they can use the “AMD Ryzen Master” tool Enable PBO overclocking to operate at a higher Boost clock rate to further improve performance.

Use the “AMD Ryzen Master” tool to enable PBO overclocking and operate at a higher Boost clock rate to further improve performance.



12 cores 24 threads: AMD Ryzen 9 7900

Ryzen 9 7900



The basic specifications of AMD Ryzen 9 7900 are the same as Ryzen 9 7900X, which belong to 12 cores and 24 threads, with 768KB L1 Cache, 12MB L2 Cache and 64MB L3 Cache, but the basic (Base) clock frequency is reduced from 4.7GHz to 3.7GHz, and the highest The boost clock is reduced from 5.6GHz to 5.3GHz. Therefore, the TDP has been greatly reduced from 170W to 65W. For high-end users, the main opponent is Intel Core i9-13900. The official price is US$429 (about HK$3,346), which is US$120 (about HK$936) higher than Ryzen 7900X.

Ryzen 9 7900



The entire line of AMD Ryzen 7000 series has a built-in RDNA2 architecture graphics core



AMD Wraith Prism RGB cooler included in the box



8 cores 16 threads: AMD Ryzen 7 7700

Ryzen 7 7700



AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core 16-thread specification with built-in 512KB L1 Cache, 8MB L2 Cache and 32MB L3 Cache. The basic (Base) clock rate is reduced from 4.5GHz of Ryzen 7 7700X to 3.8GHz, while the highest acceleration clock rate is From 5.4GHz to 5.3GHz, the highest TDP from 105W to 65W, the main rival is Core i7 13700, the official price is US$329 (HK$2,566), which is US$70 (about HK$546) higher than Ryzen 7 7700X.

Ryzen 7 7700



AMD Wraith Prism RGB cooler included in the box



6 cores 12 threads: AMD Ryzen 7 7600

Ryzen 5 7600



AMD Ryzen 7 7600 is a 6-core 12-thread specification, built-in 384KB L1 Cache, 6MB L2 Cache and 32MB L3 Cache, the basic (Base) clock rate is reduced from 4.7GHz of Ryzen 5 7600X to 3.8GHz, and the highest acceleration clock rate is From 5.3GHz to 5.1GHz, the highest TDP dropped from 105W to 65W, the main rival is Core i5 13600, the official price is US$229 (HK$1,786), which is US$70 (about HK$546) higher than Ryzen 5 7600X.

Ryzen 5 7600



Comes with Wraith Stealth Radiator



Rating of AMD Ryzen 9 7900‧Ryzen 7 7700‧Ryzen 5 7600

To test the performance of AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, ezone.hk found AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, the previous generation Zen 3 architecture Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i9-13900K, Intel Core i5- 13600K for performance comparison. All tests were installed with an ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 White OC Edition 10GB GDDR6X discrete graphics card. It is worth mentioning that ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO (X670E) was used for AMD AM5 platform testing, while ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula (X570) and ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO (Z790) motherboards were used for AMD AM4 and Intel platforms.

<測試平台>

●Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600, AMD Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Intel Core i9-13900K, Intel Core i5-13600K ●Motherboard: ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR HE X670E (X670E), ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Formula (X570), ASUS ROG MAXIMUS Z790 HERO (Z790) motherboard Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000MHz 2 x 16GB, G.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4 3,600 8GB x2 ●Display card: ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3080 White OC Edition 10GB GDDR6X ●SSD: WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD 2TB ●Operating system: “Windows 11 Pro 64-bit” ●Driver: AMD “Chipset Drivers 4.07.21.042”, NVIDIA “GeForce Driver 528.02” Cooling: ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB

Test 01: Pure computing performance

Note: *The finer the value, the better.

Analysis: Zen 4 architecture is doing well

This part tests the pure computing performance of each processor. AMD Ryzen 9 7900 benefits from the new Zen 4 architecture and has excellent pure computing performance. Although the TDP is only 65W, the single-threaded “Super PI 1.5 mod” 1M can still maintain 6.509s It is ahead of the previous generation Ryzen 9 5900X, and in the multi-thread test of “WinRaR 6.11” Multi Thread (KB/s) and “Cinebench R23” – Multi Core, it even leads the Ryzen 9 5900X by a large margin, which shows the power of the Zen 4 architecture. Compared with the superior Ryzen 9 7900X, since the TDP power consumption of the Ryzen 9 7900 is reduced by as much as 105W, the actual operation and acceleration clocks are also greatly reduced. Therefore, there is an obvious performance gap between the two, which is quite reasonable. Comparing Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 7 7700X, since the TDP power consumption gap between the two is only 40W, the overall performance gap is not as big as Ryzen 9 7900 Vs Ryzen 9 7900X.

Test 02: Multitasking Computing Application

Analysis: 28% ahead of the previous generation

In addition to the traditional “PCMark10” simulation application test, e-zone DIY uses two new multi-tasking test software “CrossMark”. “CrossMark” tests the computer’s multitasking performance from productivity, creation and response. Although AMD Ryzen 9 7900 and Ryzen 9 5900X also have 12 cores and 24 threads, thanks to the new Zen 4 architecture, Ryzen 9 7900 has significantly improved in multitasking tests. Taking “CrossMark” as an example, Ryzen 9 7900 is up to 28% ahead of Ryzen 9 5900X.

Test 03: 3D Game

Analysis: Game lead

Entering the 3D game test, the Ryzen 9 7900 is mainly ahead of the Ryzen 9 5900X in the “3DMark”-Time Spy CPU Score and the actual game test. Of course, Ryzen 9 7900 is not as good as Ryzen 9 7900X in operating clock, so 3D game performance is still not as good as expected.

Test 04: Temperature‧Power Consumption

Note: ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB water-cooled radiator is uniformly used; the smaller the value, the better.

Note: Using a Brennenstuhl EM230-GB meter, measure the total power consumption of the entire test platform; the finer the value, the better.

Analysis: Power consumption drops dramatically

The biggest highlight of AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 is of course the 65W TDP setting. The actual measurement shows that the total load power consumption of the Ryzen 9 7900 platform is only 168.5W, which is 103.5W lower than that of the Ryzen 9 7900X. With the ASUS ROG RYUJIN 360 top-level water cooling, it can maintain 47°C, which is quite cool. Even with a general air-cooled heat sink, it is quite enough.

Extra Test: AMD PBO Test

This part uses Ryzen 9 7900 to compare the performance gap after enabling PBO overclocking technology. The test results show that the multi-threaded “Cinebench R23”-Multi Core increased from 23,620pts to 29,495pts, surpassing Ryzen 7900X, while the single-threaded “Cinebench R23”-SingleCore increased from 1,897pts to 1,936pts. application more effectively.

AMD PBOs are not enabled.



Enable AMD PBOs.



Comments: More suitable for mainstream users

AMD Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700 and Ryzen 5 7600 are sold with 65W TDP and low power consumption, so that users can use the included air-cooled radiator to operate stably without spending high cost on high-end water-cooled heat sinks. Of course, the price of low power consumption is to reduce the operation and speed up the clock, so that the performance has a certain gap with the “X” series, but it is quite enough for general applications and even 3D games. If users upgrade their cooling equipment in the future, they can use AMD PBO for overclocking acceleration at any time, which is quite flexible.

