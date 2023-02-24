Previously, when a foreign YouTuber tested the Intel i9-13980HX laptop, when the running score surpassed the Ryzen 9 7900X, one of the most powerful desktop processors of AMD’s latest generation, it was amazing, but people did not expect that AMD’s Ryzen 9 The 7945HX notebook CPU made a comeback. Recently, this chip appeared in a well-known foreign benchmark database, surpassing the i9-13980HX, and took the first place among the current notebook CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Laptop CPU Performance Score Shows Up, Surpassing Intel i9-13980HX to Take the First Place

Recently, a foreign user @Oltrak29_ found in Geekbench 5 that the laptop equipped with the Ryzen 9 7945HX processor scored 2127 points for single core and 19403 points for multi-core. This score can be said to surprise many people, almost Almost the same as its own desktop processor AMD Ryzen 9 7900X:

Ryzen 9 7945HX Geekbench 5 https://t.co/uAd8uidNa4 pic.twitter.com/vxbLFaknS2 – Olrak (@ Olrak29_) February 23, 2023

The picture below is the running score data table of Intel and AMD flagship processor Geekbench 5 compiled by foreign media VideoCardz. AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX’s single core surpassed i9-13980HX’s 2104 points this time. The multi-core part still lost a little bit, but not much difference. :



It is worth noting that VideoCardz also indicates an average score of Ryzen 9 7945HX. The single core is 2061 points and the multi-core is 18685 points. This is worse than i9-13980HX, but in terms of actual use, this gap should not be felt. come out.

The model of this laptop is ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 launched by ASUS. In terms of specifications, AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX is equipped with 16 cores, 32 execution threads, a base clock of 2.50GHz, a maximum clock of 5.4GHz, and a 32MB L3 cache, 32GB DDR5 memory. TDP is 55W, up to 75W:



So overall, for players who like AMD processors, the CPU performance of this generation can be completely assured, and it can compete with Intel. Of course, don’t expect too much from the TDP function. Basically, it must be very high. When Notebookcheck tested the i9-13980HX processor, the TDP of PL2 suddenly reached 170W. This time the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX may also have the same situation.

AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX notebooks are currently available on the market, but this ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 does not seem to be on sale yet, and those who are interested will have to wait.

A few days ago AMD also released a comparison of the running score data of the Ryzen 7945 laptop GPU, but compared with the previous generation and Intel’s 12th generation processors:



Source: VideoCardz, Notebookcheck