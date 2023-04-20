AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, the flagship ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop actual measurement

The Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 series notebook processors finally came to us for testing!



Back in September 2022, AMD introduced a new naming principle for the Ryzen 7000 series of notebook processors, including the Phoenix and Dragon Range product lines announced at CES 2023.

This change in naming principles not only affects Phoenix and Dragon Range, which adopt the Zen 4 architecture, but also includes Mendocino, Barcelo-R and Rembrandt-R. In the future, the architecture of the processor can be judged from the third code of the entire series of models. For example, the Dragon Range and Phoenix of the Zen 4 architecture are 7045 and 7040 series respectively. As for the Mendocino of the Zen 2 architecture and the Barcelo- R and Rembrandt-R are 7020, 7030 and 7035 series processors respectively.

For the Phoenix and Dragon Range of the Zen 4 architecture, they target different customer groups.

Ryzen 7040 series Phoenix adopts 4nm process, TDP ranges from 15-45W, so it covers “U” and “HS” product lines; Ryzen 7045 series Dragon Range TDP is 55W+, only “HX” product line, this series of products uses 5nm process.

The Phoenix series products are targeted at Elite Ultrathin notebooks, which are generally thin and light notebooks that pursue performance, creators, and light-to-moderate gamers; Dragon Range is for creators and heavy gamers.

Although CES 2023 has announced the Ryzen 7000 series processors of Phoenix and Dragon Range, it was not until April that we received the ROG Strix Scar 17 of Ryzen 9 7945HX from AMD for testing.

The opponent of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX is of course the Intel Core i9-13980HX code-named Raptor Lake-HX. However, since the test product on hand is only the Intel Core i9-13950HX, we can only use it for comparison with the Ryzen 9 7945HX.

Intel Core i9-13950HX has a TDP of 55W, a processor with 8 + 16 Cores, 32 Threads and 36MB Intel Smart Cache; Raptor Lake-HX adopts the Intel 7 process, which is a new generation processor launched by Intel in March 2023.

The Ryzen 9 7945HX TDP of Zen 4 architecture is 55W+, with 16 Cores and 32 Threads and 80MB L2 + L2 Cache configuration. Compared with the Ryzen 7000 series processors for desktop computers, the Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 series processors for notebooks have also begun to adopt chiplet design.

Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Codename Raptor Lake-HX Dragon Range Process Intel 7 TSMC 5nm Core 24 16 Performance Core 8 N/A Efficient Core 16 N/A Thread 32 32 Base Frequency – 2.5GHz Max Frequency 5.5GHz 5.4GHz Performance Core（Max） 5.5GHz N/A Efficient Core（Max） 4.0GHz N/A Cache 36MB Intel Smart Cache 80MB L2 + L3 TDP 55W 55W DRAM Up to DDR5 5600 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD Graphics AMD Radeon 610M

Going back to the ROG Strix Scar 17 laptop, the Taiwan-listed version features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, but the version we tested has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with model number G733PY.

On the other hand, for the Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045 series processors, AMD has replaced the stickers with orange, which may be easier to distinguish when purchasing.

The 17.3-inch ROG Strix Scar 17 uses a 2560 x 1440 resolution IPS panel with a response time of 3ms, a refresh rate of 240Hz, and a DCI-P3 100% color gamut performance. At the same time, this laptop also has G-Sync certification and NVIDIA Optimus Advanced features.

At the same time, ROG Strxi Scar 17 also adopts an extremely narrow frame design; the video camera is 720p.

Because it is an AMD processor laptop, the 2.5GbE network uses Realtek chips, while the Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 parts are MediaTek.

The I/O configuration of this laptop also includes:

▷ 1x 3.5mm audio jack;

▷ 1x HDMI 2.1；

▷ 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

▷ 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C

Although ROG Strix Scar 17 has 2 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, and supports DisplayPort and G-Sync output, but only one USB-C supports Power Delivery. The I/O configuration is mainly concentrated on the back and the left side facing the screen, and the right side is mainly where the user uses the mouse, so no I/O is set, which can reduce the possibility of cable accumulation and affect the user’s mouse movement.

Of course, the ROG Strix Scar 17 with a 17.3-inch panel needs to be equipped with number keys, although for many people, number keys are dispensable.

The Turbo mode of this laptop can reach 230W (55W + 175W), and the Manual mode is 240W (65W + 175W). This is the setting, but ASUS has equipped ROG Strix Scar 17 with a 330W transformer.

Of course, as a Gaming-oriented notebook computer, RGB lighting effects are indispensable in addition to performance, so we can see the RGB keyboard linked with AURA Sync on the ROG Strix Scar 17, the body lighting effects and the accessories of A Glowing ROG Prodigal Eye.

Next, let’s take a look at the actual measurement of ROG Strix Scar 17, which uses AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 code-named Dragon Range.

In the test part, we happen to have a machine with Intel Core i9-13950HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 as a control group, providing data for your reference.

3DMark – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

3DMark Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX TIme Spy 19046 19829 3.949% Graphic score 20473 21475 4.666% CPU score 13655 13826 1.237% Time Spy Extreme 10218 10932 6.531% Graphic score 10579 10944 3.335% CPU score 8565 10864 21.162% Fire Strike 24988 41517 39.813% Graphic score 33545 49653 32.441% Physics score 25732 41564 38.091% Combo score 8452 18613 54.591% Fire Strike Extreme 19465 25445 23.502% Graphic score 23958 26608 9.959% Physics score 22736 41826 45.641% Combo score 7424 13826 46.304% Fire Strike Ultra 12447 14011 11.163% Graphic score 12443 13766 9.611% Physics score 27359 41619 34.263% Combo score 6860 7529 8.886% Port Royal 13565 14218 4.593% Ray Tracing 63.34 70.66 10.359% Speed Way 5505 5820 5.412% DLSS Feature test native 26.06 30.85 15.527% DLSS 3 89.28 122.31 27.005%

1440p Gaming – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

1440p Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Cyberpunk2077 92.88 103.65 10.391% Cyberpunk2077（RT） 40.34 48.48 16.790% Cyberpunk2077

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / RSR Quality） 106.44 152.76 30.322% F1 22（Ultra） 85 92 7.609% F1 22

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 176 191 7.853% Hitman 3 196.1 220.97 11.255% Hitman 3（RT） 58.84 67.24 12.493% Hitman 3

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 128.8 144.06 10.593% Portal RTX 27.2 28 2.857% Portal RTX

（DLSS 3 / DLSS ） 79 88.5 10.734% Horizon Zero Dawn 132 166 20.482% Shadow of the Tomb Raider 174 190 8.421% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 481 529 9.074% Boderlands 3 125.9 137.15 8.203% Total Wars Three Kingdom 114.2 115.3 0.954% Metro Exodus 116.23 120.73 3.727%

1080p Gaming – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

1080p Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Cyberpunk2077 128.23 153.1 16.244% Cyberpunk2077（RT） 61.65 74.63 17.392% Cyberpunk2077

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / RSR Quality） 154.37 192.34 19.741% F1 22（Ultra） 113 121 6.612% F1 22

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 225 252 10.714% Hitman 3 248.8 264.87 6.067% Hitman 3（RT） 91.2 101.29 9.961% Hitman 3

（DLSS 3 / DLSS / FSR） 174.91 190.93 8.391% Portal RTX 47.1 49 3.878% Portal RTX

（DLSS 3 / DLSS ） 132.1 142 6.972% Horizon Zero Dawn 144 186 22.581% Shadow of the Tomb Raider 212 224 5.357% Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 499 613 18.597% Boderlands 3 172.69 181.79 5.006% Total Wars Three Kingdom 168.8 164.6 -2.552% Metro Exodus 141.26 142.88 1.134%

Although they are all NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, from the data point of view, ROG Strix 17 of AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX has a certain lead in 3DMark, 1440p and 1080p Gaming tests.

Creator（CPU） – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Creator（CPU） Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Blender Monster 187.2 239.5 21.837% Junk Store 123.6 155.8 20.668% classroom 83.7 116.2 27.969% True 19626 26295 25.362%

Creator（GPU） – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Creator（GPU） Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Blender Monster 4216.3 4212 -0.102% Junk Store 2086.5 2085 -0.072% classroom 2015 2036 1.031% True GPU 3616 3567 -1.374% Pugetbench DaviniCi Extended Overall 2213 2175 -1.747% Standard Overall 2463 2350 -4.809% 4K Media Score 189 190 0.526% 8K Media 146 165 11.515% GPU Effects Score 155 152 -1.974% Fusion Score 395 363 -8.815% Pugetbench Premiere Pro Extended overall score 1008 1029 2.041% Standard overall score 1082 1135 4.670% Extended export score 110.7 109.3 -1.281% Extended live playback 82.8 98.1 15.596% Standard Export Score 115.7 116.3 0.516% Standar Live Playback Score 100.2 122.9 18.470% Effects Score 108.8 1012.2 89.251% GPU score 107.4 107.1 -0.280% Stable Diffusion 768×768 batch cout 10（it/s） 4.7 5.28 10.985% Omniverse Create Viewport

（DLSS 3 / DLSS） 2K / DLSS Quality Campfire（FPS） 23.77 28.74 17.293% Flowers4（FPS） 23.32 24.94 6.496% incense （FPS） 32.98 32.76 -0.672% Jade Tiger （FPS） 18.72 19.91 5.977% Warehouse（FPS） 11.71 10.73 -9.133%

CPU – ROG Strix Scar 17 with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX

Intel Core i9-13950HX AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX Cinebench R23 Multi Core 27046 33928 20.284% Single Core 2024 1887 -7.260% Geekbench 6 Single 2734 2591 -5.519% Multi 17109 15561 -9.948% CPU-Z Single 828.6 714.1 -16.034% Multi 12867.7 14785.4 12.970% 3DMark CPU Profile Max Threads 8091 14756 45.168% 16 threads 6857 13111 47.700% 8 threads 5610 7483 25.030% 4 threads 3604 4024 10.437% 2 threads 2073 2063 -0.485% 1 threads 1104 1047 -5.444% PCMark Essential 12346 11753 -5.046% Productivity 11045 11058 0.118% Digtal Content Creation 15960 16301 2.092% CrossMark overall 2250 1964 -14.562% productivity 2045 1808 -13.108% creativty 2551 2318 -10.052% responsiveness 2052 1528 -34.293%

In the last CPU test, what surprised us was not that the single-core performance of CPU-Z lagged behind Intel Core i9-13950HX, but that AMD Ryzen 9 7950HX did not have any advantage in Geekbench 6 and CrossMark test items, and it lagged behind by a lot.

In addition, even in the PCMark part of the test, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950HX did not lead too much.

Even so, in terms of gaming, as we mentioned earlier, AMD Ryzen 9 7950HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is almost ahead of Intel Core i9-13950HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. Of course, this part also has a certain relationship with the heat dissipation capacity and power consumption performance set by the machine.

ROG Strix Scar 17 In our burn-in test observation, the overall power consumption of CPU + GPU basically hovers between 210-230W, so the heat dissipation of this laptop is not a big problem for 230W. We can begin to understand why ASUS uses a 330W transformer for this laptop. After all, if the transformer is reduced in size, it may prolong the charging time of the laptop during games, or it may fail to charge.

Zen 4 architecture, 16 cores and 32 threads, Ryzen 9 7945HX From our test data, it has a very good performance, especially in game projects, it is almost ahead of the Intel Core i9-13950HX laptop with GeForce RTX 4090 .

Perhaps there is no way to put some pressure on Intel in the short term, but with more and more product options launched by partners in the notebook market, consumers may gradually move closer to AMD.

As for the power consumption performance part, we did not conduct actual measurements on this part. After all, from the perspective of positioning, ROG Strix Scar 17 is clearly positioned as a muscular gaming laptop, and battery life may not be its focus. Because of this, we can see that the thickness and weight of ROG Strix Scar 17 are not comparable to ours. Razer Blade 16 tested earlier or AORUS notebook launched by GIGABYTE for comparison.

It is a pity that ROG Strix Scar 17 only launched AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 version in Taiwan, and the version we tested was not launched in Taiwan market. Having said that, for the ROG Strix Scar 17 with a 1440p resolution panel, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is enough to meet the needs of most games. After all, it uses the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX on the Zen 4 architecture.

It is not sure whether there will be a thinner and lighter AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX laptop for testing, but we are very much looking forward to the arrival of more Zen 4 architecture AMD Ryzen 7040 or Ryzen 7045 series processor laptops.

This is the end of the test for the ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, thanks for watching.